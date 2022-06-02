Tom Schwartz & Sandoval Give Big Update on Schwartz & Sandy’s

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are ready to open their long-awaited new bar—soon. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars first revealed they were opening a spinoff bar while filming the Bravo reality show last spring.

Throughout the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” fans saw the slow process of the VPR stars’ bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, in Franklin Village, California begin to unfold, and at a “progress party” the two held to show off how far they’ve come, experienced restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump felt there wasn’t much progress being made. She also questioned the duo’s business experience.

But more than a year later, progress is being made.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Revealed Their Target Opening Date

In a May 25, 2022 interview on the “Deux Me After Dark” podcast, Schwartz and Sandoval admitted they still don’t have a “hard date” for Schwartz & Sandy’s to open, but they are eyeing a mid-summer grand opening.

“We don’t have a hard date, but we’re gonna open it looks like in July, towards the end of July,” Sandoval said. “We pretty much had to commit to an event, so we have to be ready for that event in July. So we’ll probably open there to the public very shortly after that.”

“We’re hyped about it. I know it’s been a long time coming. It’s been rough,” Schwartz added.

Schwartz predicted that fans will “dig” the new restaurant. “It’s kind of a groovy, funky, semi-tropical cocktail lounge,” he said. “We’ll be playing music, delicious cocktails. It’s like a friendly neighborhood lounge. I think people are really gonna dig it. We love Franklin Village. I think I can speak for Tom and I, it’s like one of my favorite neighborhoods in all of Los Angeles.”

“I used to go there with Sandoval to [improv troupe] UCB back in the day,” he added. “It’s just a really cool neighborhood. The Oaks, our partner, owns the Oaks and La Villa Cantina. We hope the neighborhood accepts us because we’re super proud to be a part of it. And we just wanna get the doors open.“

The two also gave a preview of the cocktail menu. “My favorite so far is gonna be the Pistachio Mai Tai,” Schwartz said of the mixed drink lineup. “Everyone likes Mai Tais. You have a Mai Tai in your hand, life is good, things are looking up.”

Sandoval said he and Schwartz personally came up with the drink ideas, and are running recipes past industry pros.

“We came up with a lot of those cocktails,” he said. “We’re still working on them. We came up with, I think we had roughly 30, we’ve narrowed it down to now 20. We’re gonna continue to narrow it down, of course. …It’s always nice to be able bounce ideas off somebody versus if I just give Scheana [Shay] a drink, she’s gonna be like, ‘Oh! Its good!’ But somebody who’s in the industry, you know, a well-known mixologist, you can just be like, ‘Ok, I’m thinking about chili-chocolate bitters or do we go more of like the’…all those things.”

“We have a nice balance of cocktails and I think also you’ll be just as comfortable getting a shot and a beer there. And trust me, that will be on the menu,” Schwartz added.

Schwartz & Sandoval Have Gotten Flack For Their Bar Name & Concept

On “Vanderpump Rules,” fans witnessed an unusual brainstorming session for the Toms as they came up with a mission statement for their new spot. Some fans were confused by the dive lounge theme, and even more hated the idea of the Schwartz & Sandy’s name.

In October 2021, Schwartz told Entertainment Tonight that despite the fact that “the public does not like” the name of the bar, “we’re going to make them like it!” “We’re committed,” he said of the Schwartz & Sandy’s name.

In January 2020, viewers saw a video tour of the still-unfinished bar in a segment that aired during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion. In the clip shared with fans, Schwartz described the bar as a “funky, vibrant, cozy dive lounge nestled under the Hollywood Hills.”

In March 2022, BravoTV.com shared another design update as Schwartz showed off “wallpaper day” at the bar and the brightly colored floral and animal designs that will be plastered on the walls. A more recent Instagram video gave fans an updated look at the bar, which features a stone wall and architectural archways.

