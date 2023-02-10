Tom Sandoval Blamed Himself For Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s Divorce

Tom Sandoval said he blamed himself when he first learned that his “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were getting a divorce.

During a February 8, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the bar owner admitted he felt some responsibility for the former couple’s marital problems. Schwartz and Maloney split as the two friends were spending long hours working to open their bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, and Sandoval was not open to Maloney helping out with the venture.

“I did feel a little bit that way, in the moment,” Sandoval told host Andy Cohen when he asked if he takes some responsibility for the end of Schwartz’s marriage. “I mean it hit me pretty hard. I was very surprised by it, very saddened by it. Yeah, maybe.”

According to BravoTV.com, Sandoval and Maloney butted heads over the Schwartz & Sandy’s bar business. Their beef culminated with the Tom Tom besties taking a “break” from their friendship. “Trying to mediate between these two has gotten to the point where it’s killing me inside,” Schwartz said at the time.

Tom Schwartz Said the Divorce is All His Fault

When Cohen asked Schwartz if Sandoval should be blamed for his divorce, he took full responsibility for it.

“No I may have scapegoated our venture at Schwartz & Sandy’s but ultimately it was my fault,” Schwartz said on WWHL. “It was my fault.”

Schwartz previously the divorce had nothing to do with Sandoval, who was not open to Maloney working with the duo on the bar opening and got into several arguments with her about it.

“No, no that’s all on me,” Schwartz told reporters of his breakup from Maloney in March 2022, per E! News. “I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me.”

According to People, while filming in Vermont for a guest spot for “Winter House” in early 2022, Schwartz hinted about his problems at home. “We’re trying to open the new bar,” Schwartz said. “My dad being sick. He’s been in the hospital for, like, 96 days. I mean, I’m wracked with guilt that I can’t be with my dad more often. …I’m like, in my own little stress bubble.”

“This also has a negative impact on my relationship with Katie,” he said at the time.

Despite Schwartz’s claim that other factors contributed to his distance from his wife, some fans think Sandoval’s constant presence didn’t help matters.

“He was too much involved in that marriage. It was like Katie married both of them,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“He went hard and got himself in between,” another agreed.

Tom Sandoval Said He’s in a Good Place With Katie Maloney Now

Elsewhere during the “Watch What Happens Live” spot, Sandoval gave an update on his relationship with Maloney. “It’s great,” he said. “I mean obviously me and Schwartz work together, we see each other all the time. But Katie and I are and I feel like a really good place.”

Schwartz agreed with his business partner’s statement. “Yeah, I will second that,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said. “I think you guys are in a better place than you’ve been in a long time.”

