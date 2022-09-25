Tom Sandoval Performs Song About Tom Schwartz’ Mom

Tom Sandoval is juggling multiple careers. Not only is the “Vanderpump Rules” star a successful restaurateur with the West Hollywood spots Tom Tom and Schwartz & Sandy’s, which he recently opened with his best friend Tom Schwartz, but he fronts a popular cover band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras.

“My goal for Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras is for people to come out and listen to their favorite songs,” Sandoval told Bravo Insider earlier this year. “That’s like one of my favorite things, for people to hear a song that maybe they haven’t heard in a while. We want to do songs that people don’t normally hear in cover bands.”

Of his song lineup, Sandoval continued, “We’re just all over the place. Like, we open up with Incubus’ ‘Wish You Were Here,’ I play trumpet within the first 20 seconds. And then it goes right into, you know, Loverboy’s ‘Workin’ for the Weekend.’ “

Sandoval also performs a cover of a huge 1980s hit with a major tweak to the lyrics.

Tom Sandoval Sang About Schwartz’ Mom at a Recent Show

Play

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras — “Schwartz’s Mom” — Live at the Hotel Café Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules changes “Jessie’s Girl” to be “Schwartz’s Mom” 2021-11-15T10:34:36Z

In a September 2022 Reddit thread, a fan shared a video of a recent Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras show that featured the band performing their own rendition of the 1981 Rick Springfield song “Jessie’s Girl.”

But instead of singing about his “friend’s” girl, Sandoval sang about Tom Schwartz’ mom. The Bravo star waved around a framed photo of his bestie business partner’s mother as he belted out the lyric, “I wish that I had Schwartz’ mom.”

Fans weren’t sure what to make of the performance. Some thought it was “hilarious” and “awesome,” while others were left confused.

When one commenter asked, “What in the s***ty night of karaoke hell is this?,” another replied, “I’ve been to one of his shows and it’s actually super fun!“

Others weighed in on Sandoval’s homage to Schwartz’ mom.

“Brotherly love, it’s odd, but cute,” one Redditor commented.

“It’s the placing the frame by his crotch for me,” another cracked.

“Why wouldn’t he do Stacy’s ‘Schwartz’s Mom’ instead?” another asked in reference to the popular 2003 Fountains of Wayne song, “Stacy’s Mom.”

The “Schwartz’ Mom” song seems to be a regular thing on Sandoval’s playlist. In a Reddit thread in May 2022, a fan wrote, “Sandoval thinks his mom is hot… when I went to go see Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, when they covered ‘Jessie’s Girl’ Sandoval instead sang ‘Schwartz’s mom.’”

Fans Have Seen Schwartz’ Mom, Kimberly, on Vanderpump Rules

Longtime “Vanderpump Rules” fans may recall seeing Schwartz’ mom, Kimberly, in an episode about Schwartz’ wedding to Katie Maloney.

In a season 5 scene shared by BravoTV.com, Schwartz and his blonde mom toasted with fireball shots after she arrived in California for his wedding. “So special to have my mom here,” Schwartz said. “I love her deeply and we’re very close.”

According to Radar Online, Schwartz’ parents divorced in 2012, just one year before he joined the cast of “Vanderpump Rules.” Kimberly and William Schwartz were married for 33 years, the outlet noted.

Schwartz has also talked about his family in an interview with The Daily Dish. In addition to a sister, the Bravo star has triplet brothers as well as two half-sisters and a half-brother. Schwartz is especially close to his younger triplet brothers, Billy, Bert, and Brandon.

“I’ve been getting a lot of tweets like, ‘When are they getting a spinoff?’ The ballad of Billy, Bert, and Brandon,” he said in 2017. “They’re the best. I love my brothers so much. They’re such sweet kids. They have such a great dynamic.“

At the time he said his younger brothers still lived at home in Florida near their mom. “There’s like two little houses and my brothers have their own little frat house,” he said.

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Gives Timeline for 2nd Baby With Brock Davies