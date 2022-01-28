VIDEO: Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Give Schwartz & Sandy’s Bar Tour

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval gave a tour of their upcoming bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars shared a video of their new place during the show’s season 9 reunion.

The bar was an ongoing storyline on the most recent season of “Vanderpump Rules.” Viewers saw the business partner besties get schooled by Lisa Vanderpump on budgets and timelines, and the two also distanced themselves from each other after butting heads over the bar’s name.

Despite some setbacks, there finally seems to be some progress for the bar, which will be located in Hollywood’s Franklin Village neighborhood.

The Toms Shared a Video of Schwartz & Sandy’s

In a video shown during the reunion and posted on Instagram, the Toms gave fans a look at their work in progress. The clip revealed the place is still very much under construction, but the entrepreneurs showed off a new entryway wall, a back bar and its new tiles, and the future hostess station that will feature busts of the two of them on display.

The business partners also revealed plans to create a “fiber optic starry night” sky on the ceiling. “It’s the only place in LA where you’re guaranteed to see the stars,” Sandoval teased.

“We are working on the project every single day,” Sandoval added, after the two shared that they actually demolished the original bar themselves.

Andy Cohen Was Confused By the Bar’s Mission Statement

On the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 premiere, Schwartz and Sandoval talked to Lisa Vanderpump about their business venture and revealed their vision for the bar. Sandoval described the vibe of the new place as “James Turrell, light artist, went over to his grandma’s house and took some acid.”

Viewers also saw the Toms engage in a trippy brainstorming session, and later they met up with their investor, a businessman named Greg, for a walk-through of their space, which featured a stone wall and exposed beams.

“Every time I walk in here, it’s such an optical illusion,” Sandoval said, in one episode, per BravoTV.com. “I want colors, I want light drama on corners, I want seclusion, but also, you know, a community interactive event.”

But even with all of the business meetings, the mission remained unclear– at least to Andy Cohen. During the reunion, the Bravo host said, “Schwartz, I gotta admit, I was a little lost hearing the mission statement of your bar. Can you tell me in 10 seconds or less what the bar’s gonna be?”

“It’s a funky, vibrant, cozy dive lounge nestled under the Hollywood Hills in one of my favorite parts of Hollywood, Franklin Village,” Schwartz replied. “We’re gonna have some playful, fresh cocktails.”

The two also revealed that they are currently “below budget” for the bar and teased a possible grand opening of Spring 2022

The one thing that Sandoval has never wavered on is the name for the bar. While Schwartz was initially reluctant to go with the name Schwartz and Sandy’s, by October 2021 he was on board.

“We’re committed,” Schwartz told Entertainment Tonight last fall.

“We’ve heard people say, ‘Oh, it sounds like a Jewish deli,’ or whatever,” Sandoval chimed in. “But you know, Red Hot Chili Peppers to me, when I first heard that name, sounded like a mariachi band. But now you have a different association. So when you go into our place, the name will become the place, the place will become the name. That will be the association.”

