Tom Sandoval Gives Surprising Career Update

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval is riding high on the success of his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras. Just five months after making his debut as the frontman of the cover band, the bar star has big plans.

In November 2021, Sandoval told Page Six he was “ready to be taken seriously” as a musician after nine seasons on “Vandperump Rules.” The Tom Tom partner admitted that when he first started out on the Bravo reality show in 2013, he worried that he may have “ruined” his chances of getting into music or acting. “But what I have found is that the show has honestly been an amazing platform to do really anything,” he revealed. “Music is something I’ve always loved and have always come back to like a mistress.”

In March 2022, Sandoval and his eight Most Extras bandmates went on an East Coast “Spring Training Tour,” per a post on their Instagram page, where they performed a lineup of cover hits in several cities.

“My goal for Tom Sandoval & the MOST Extras is for people to come out and listen to their favorite songs,” Sandoval told Bravo Insider in an April 2022 interview. “That’s like one of my favorite things, for people to hear a song that maybe they haven’t heard in a while. We want to do songs that people don’t normally hear in cover bands.”

Sandoval added that his band would never play an expected Journey song, such as the 1980s classic “Don’t Stop Believin.”

“We’re just all over the place,” he said. “Like, we open up with Incubus’ ‘Wish You Were Here,’ I play trumpet within the first 20 seconds. And then it goes right into, you know, Loverboy’s ‘Workin’ for the Weekend.’ “

Tom Sandoval Teased That He’s Writing Original Music for a Solo Album

While he’s having fun surprising fans with unexpected covers, Sandoval also wants to create new music as a solo artist.

“I’m really excited that I have been actually working on some original music,” he said. “I’m working on one song right now. I’m really excited for [people] to hear this song. It’s going to be kind of, like, pop but indie.”

Sandoval dished that he is working with a producer and a record label.

“You know me — I’m going to shoot a music video,” he said. “And then we’ll probably do a release in the summer.”

This won’t be Sandoval’s first foray into the studio—or into writing. He was previously part of the two-man band, Charles McMansion, with collaborator Isaac Kappy. Sandoval once told Billboard that the duo had a “modern day Blues Brothers kind of vibe” and worked hand in hand on all aspects of music and producing.

In 2015, Sandoval and Kappy released the song “T.I.P,” which was a breakout hit with a music video. “I wrote 70-80 percent of the ‘T.I.P.’ lyrics,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval Revealed Who He’d Love to Collaborate With & His Answer Might Surprise Fans

On “Vanderpump Rules,” fans once saw Sandoval play trumpet while collaborating with co-stars James Kennedy and Lala Kent. He told Bravo insider he’d love to work with them again if they are down for it.

“I don’t know if Lala’s really messing around with music right now, but of course, I would do something collaborative,” he said. “I would definitely be down to do something with James again.”

But he also dished that he’d like to work with his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

“I’d love to get her up there to sing a song at some point, because she’s got such a great voice,” he said. “Ariana can sing — she’s got some pipes on her.”

