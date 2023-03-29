Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Spotted Together Long Before Affair Was Outed

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss weren’t exactly hiding their secret love affair, but it seems that their friends didn’t really suspect anything was going on because Sandoval was in a committed relationship with Ariana Madix — or so everyone thought.

As it turns out, the “Vanderpump Rules” stars were actually spotted out and about together on more than one occasion without Madix, and those instances are being brought to light by some of the other cast members past and present.

“James’ girlfriend, Ally, saw Tom and Raquel at The Abbey dancing alone together and thought it was weird,” a source told Page Six of an run-in that happened in August 2022. “When they realized they’d been spotted looking cozy, Tom and Raquel appeared to act a little strange like they were caught doing something bad,” the source added.

Evidently, this isn’t the only time that people saw the two out and about together over the past several months.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Saw Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Together Over Labor Day Weekend

In one of his March 2023 interviews, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor claims that he saw Sandoval and Leviss together in September 2023.

“Last time I saw [Sandoval] was at Labor Day, we were at an event in Orange County, which is a couple hours drive from our house, and he was there with Raquel, which kind of makes sense at the time,” Taylor told Entertainment Weekly. “Things are starting to add up, like, wait a minute, I just didn’t think of it at the time and now looking back, it’s just kind of like, oh, I just didn’t I didn’t think about it,” he added.

Back in September 2023, Sandoval told E! News that he saw Taylor over Labor Day weekend, though he made no mention of being with Leviss at the time. “I ran into him at a party on Labor Day. We talked and hung out. It was cool. It’s chill. We’re not super, super tight, but we’re cool,” he said.

On the March 22, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Taylor told Andy Cohen that he knows for a “fact” that Sandoval cheated on Madix on multiple occasions. Taylor also suggested that Sandoval’s best friend Tom Schwartz knew of Sandoval and Leviss’ relationship and encouraged Sandoval to come clean. It’s unclear, however, how long Schwartz might have known what was going on.

Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss May Have Gotten Together at Coachella

Since news of the “Vanderpump Rules” scandal broke, many people have shared photos and videos of Leviss at Sandoval’s shows (with his band Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras) without other people from the show.

There have also been some tells, such as Leviss wearing a TomTom sweatshirt or the reports that she and Sandoval wore lightning bolt jewelry as signs to one another.

There has also been speculation that Sandoval and Leviss’ romance may have been completely out in the open at Coachella — in April 2022. At the time, rumors circulated that Leviss was making out with Tom Schwartz. Schwartz, however, said that he wasn’t even at Coachella.

At the time, people sort of forgot about it. But since Scandoval, some fans seem to think that Leviss was seen kissing the other Tom. Sandoval was at the festival as evidenced by a photo that Leviss posted of the two of them together.

There hasn’t been too much said about Coachella and whether or not Sandoval and Leviss actually kissed, but it’s possible it will be revealed on the reunion, which was filmed on March 23, 2023.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Confirm Big News