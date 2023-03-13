Tom Sandoval Has Telling Reaction to Raquel Leviss’ Kiss With Tom Schwartz

During an interview at the season 10 “Vanderpump Rules” premiere party, Tom Sandoval reacted to his best friend Tom Schwartz kissing Raquel Leviss. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Sandoval said that he was “stoked” that the two kissed on camera.

“I was stoked. I thought it was fun,” Sandoval told the outlet. “They went behind this little greenery wall and I went and cracked two beers and handed it to them,” he added.

The comment was made before news broke that Sandoval had been having a six or seven month-long affair with Leviss while he was in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Sandoval and Leviss kept their romance a secret from the majority of the cast, but Leviss kissed Schwartz in August 2022, while in Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

Tom Sandoval Was Dubbed the ‘Ultimate Wing Man’

During the interview, which took place in February 2023, Sandoval was asked if he was “the ultimate wingman” after Schwartz and Leviss’ kiss. “I guess, you know?” he said, cracking a smile. Meanwhile, Sandoval had been having a secret relationship with Leviss since the summer of 2022.

While the public seemed laser focused on Schwartz and Leviss’ somewhat shocking hook-up — Leviss was previously friends with Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, and was engaged to “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy — some cast members were noticing some other odd things.

“Let’s just put it this way, I found it very interesting — I’m not gonna go into the details, because there are certain things I can’t go into details about — but how do I put this, they were hanging out quite a bit without Ariana around,” SUR manager Peter Madrigal said on the March 9, 2023, episode of the “Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend” podcast. “In the back of my head, I’m like, ‘This is weird, but OK, maybe Tom’s just trying to show her the ropes or something like that,'” he added.

Madix found out about the affair on March 1, 2023, when she found a video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone.

Stassi Schroeder Believes Raquel Leviss’ Hook Up With Tom Schwartz Was a ‘Cover-Up’

While some fans may be wondering why Leviss would kiss Schwartz if she was secretly hooking up with his best friend, one former “Vanderpump Rules” star has a theory.

“It sounds like something that Sandoval would have come up with,” Stassi Schroeder said on the March 8, 2023, episode of the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast.

“He would be like, ‘This would be a great way to cover up.’ It’s a cover-up. And Raquel’s like, ‘Yeah,'” Stassi added, calling the situation “weird.”

Lisa Vanderpump also weighed in on whether or not she thinks Schwartz knew about the affair.

“I think they are so close he knew something, but we’ll find out,” Vanderpump said on the March 8, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” according to Page Six. When host Andy Cohen asked Vanderpump if she thinks that the Leviss and Schwartz hookup was a cover, she had an interesting response.

“I think they are so close, I mean I’d of been less surprised if you said Schwartz and Sandy got together rather than Sandoval and Raquel. I think he sits on the fence so tight it’s up his ass … He tries to placate everything and play both sides,” she said.

