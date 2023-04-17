Tom Sandoval’s ‘Interesting’ Text Following ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Premiere Exposed

Scandoval is still consuming the lives of Bravo fans around the globe more than one month after news broke that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss of “Vanderpump Rules” fame had been having an affair.

On the April 5, 2023, episode of Kristen Doute’s “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast, she chatted with longtime SUR manager Peter Madrigal. During the interview, Madrigal revealed that Sandoval had randomly sent him a text that he found “interesting.”

“I get an interesting text from one Tom Sandoval. He hasn’t texted me in six months. And then he texts me and he says, and I quote, ‘Dude, exclamation point. Just watched the first episode LOL, exclamation point. Did you bang Raquel the night after SUR, exclamation point, question mark, crying laughing face,'” Madrigal shared.

The text would have been sent following the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 premiere, which was in early February 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peter Madrigal Believes Tom Sandoval’s Text Could Have Been a Clue About the Timeline of His Affair With Raquel Leviss

Madrigal admits that he didn’t think too hard about receiving the text at the time, though he did find it out of the ordinary for a couple of reasons.

“If you go through my text messages with Tom Sandoval, he never texts me emojis. Never does. At the time, I am so disconnected, I didn’t even think about it,” Madrigal said on the podcast.

The way Scandoval is understood by the public is that Leviss and Sandoval first getting together in August — perhaps at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in Mexico. However, there have been plenty of rumors that the affair actually started months prior — perhaps while the two were at Coachella.

“What I’m thinking is, ‘How are they portraying me on the show?’ So, I call him. He was all like, ‘Oh, no, I was just was wondering if you banged Raquel that night,'” Madrigal told Doute. Based on this take, Sandoval and Leviss may have hooked up during filming season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” which wrapped in July 2022.

Peter Madrigal Took Raquel Leviss on a Couple of Dates Following Her Split From James Kennedy

Leviss was previously engaged to “Vanderpump Rules” resident DJ James Kennedy, but the two called off their engagement in December 2021.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love,” the former couple shared in a joint statement posted on Instagram.

The newly single Leviss was linked to Tom Schwartz — Sandoval’s best friend — following his split from Katie Maloney. She then went on a date or two with Madrigal. Much of this ended up being filmed for season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” but fans were quick to notice that the vibes were totally off between Leviss and Madrigal. Now, Madrigal has an inkling about why that might have been.

As for the status of Sandoval and Leviss’ relationship, Schwartz revealed that the two are “in love” during an interview on “Watch What Happens Live.”

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Says Raquel Leviss Had Sex on Her ‘Kitchen Counter’