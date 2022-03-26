Tom Sandoval Reveals the Secret to His Friendship With Tom Schwartz

Tom Sandoval opened up about his friendship with his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Schwartz.

In March 2022, the former SUR bartender spoke to the “So Bad It’s Good” podcast with Ryan Bailey to explain how he makes things work with his co-star and business partner.

In the interview, Sandoval confirmed that his friendship with his Tom Tom partner is not just made for TV. “The reality is that we’re very, very, close,” he said. “We text numerous times throughout pretty much every single day. We’re very, very, very close.”

Sandoval Revealed What he Likes About Tom Schwartz — And What Frustrates Him

On the podcast, Sandoval revealed that he and Schwartz “made a commitment” to work together, but they also regularly hang out together as well. “I think what we have as friends is the balance,” he said.

The Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras singer also downplayed a season 9 storyline with Schwartz’s wife, Katie Maloney, that made it seem as though Schwartz was his “puppet.”

“This whole thing of steamrolling it is just not accurate as to who we are,” he said. “Katie talking about that, like I understand when people go home and they vent. I vent about Schwartz. He annoys the s*** out of me at times. I gotta go scoop him up out of a f***ng stall, he’s passed out, he’s lost his phone. He’s pissed at me because I haven’t returned…I’m not great at group chats or emails. Even to get the band for their wedding, he showed up in flip flops and couldn’t get into [the bar] Good Times at Davey Wayne’s.”

“We help balance each other out,” Sandoval continued. “And we have a great working relationship. He gets fired up, I calm him down. It’s the same. It’s a very loving, conducive relationship together. We really have this friendship of ‘no idea is a bad idea.’ Let’s take it for a spin. Let’s see what happens. Let’s go for it, and if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work.”

Sandoval also revealed the idea behind the duo’s retro-style Toms’ Good Lovin Whiskey ads was all Schwartz.

“That was Schwartz’s idea of doing those great ads of Playboy in the Seventies,” he said. “He plants that seed and I’ll be like, ‘Alright. We’re ordering vintage suits and I’m bringing in the photographer Kelly, and Tamara from the Fancy AF photoshoot. We’re going to Shag Chateau and do the set.’ This is why we work well together. He also helps me when I have ideas. He helps get those to follow through.”

As for the perception that Schwartz is the “lazier” of the two when it comes to business, Sandoval defended his bestie.

“Schwartz is more email and text-oriented. I’m more like, get on the phone with you. I’m more face to face,” Sandoval said. “Schwartz is more early in the morning, I’m more late at night. He’ll get to Tom Tom at like 7 p.m. and I’ll get there at 8:30, we’ll hang out for an hour then he’ll leave and I’ll stay for an hour. You know what I mean? Or I’ll close it down. This is why we work well together. We’re very different people but we do love a lot of the same things. Schwartz is very expressive in a sense, but it’s different than the way I am. …. We do work very well together.”

Sandoval & Schwartz Took a Break From Their Friendship Last Season on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Not everyone is a fan of the Toms’ close bond. Last season, Maloney said Sandoval likes to dress Schwartz up like a “doll” in matching outfits, and she called the move “creepy.”

On “Vanderpump Rules,” the duo’s upcoming bar business, Schwartz & Sandy’s, caused tension between them. On the “Best Friends For Never” episode of the Bravo reality show, Sandoval even noted that he worked hard to turn the Toms’ friendship “into a brand.” During a fight with Maloney, he took credit for generating thousands of dollars of income into the Schwartz household.

“Sometimes I have to deal with Schwartz’s insecurities,” he said in the episode. “But I’m always pushing it to get it to that next level. … I worked my a** off to create business opportunities for both of us.”

Schwartz later told Us Weekly that the fighting between his wife and Sandoval got “ugly” and “caused a lot of tension” in his relationship with his best friend/business partner.

The Bravo BFFs ultimately decided to take a break from hanging out outside of work, but it didn’t last long. Schwartz and Maloney recently announced they are divorcing.

