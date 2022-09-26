Tom Sandoval Opens Up About Tom Schwartz’s ‘Ups & Downs’

Tom Schwartz has been at the center of a few news stories this year, first when he and Katie Maloney announced their split back in March, then in August when he was linked to his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss.

Maloney and Schwartz announced their divorce in March 2022 after a 12-year relationship, with Maloney stating at the time, “We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.” The two did appear to remain friends and even continued living together for some time before selling their house and moving into separate apartments.

Then, at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in August, reports began circulating of a hookup between Schwartz and Leviss which caused some tension in his friendship with his ex-wife. According to Page Six, Maloney became “very annoyed over the situation” due to Schwartz’s “hook up with a girl in their circle of friends.”

Tom Sandoval opened up about how Schwartz is doing in an interview with E! News on September 22. “Schwartz has been a little quiet on social media lately,” Sandoval shared about his best friend. “This bar has definitely really put us through the wringer — emotionally, mentally, physically, financially — and obviously with going through a divorce and going through changes in his life, dealing with family stuff, he’s definitely had his ups and downs.”

Sandoval Said Schwartz Is In a ‘Decent Place’ Now Despite Everything

Despite that, Sandoval shared that he thinks Schwartz is in a “decent place” right now, telling E! News, “overall, lately he seems to be in a decent mindset… I mean we do have our days… so we’re there to help each other out. But overall he’s been pretty positive and pretty optimistic in his life.”

However, viewers will have to wait until “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 airs to find out more about Schwartz’s mindset and where he stands with Maloney, Leviss, or any other women he might be seeing. ”

“I think it’s important for people to just watch the show when it comes out and see what happens,” Sandoval said. “I can’t give too much away but this year has been a very crazy year for him [and] for us, even as friends.”

Schwartz Will Be Speaking About His Marriage With Maloney on the Upcoming ‘Winter House’ Season 2

The “Winter House” season 2 trailer dropped recently and the show’s premiere date has been set for October 13, 2022. The first look for the season opened with Schwartz and Sandoval as guest stars at the cast’ house in Stowe, Vermont, and it seems as though Schwartz’s marriage will be a topic of conversation.

The show was filmed in February and March 2022, according to cast members’ posts on social media, which was around the time that speculation about Schwartz and Maloney’s marriage status was at an all time high. In one scene, “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover says, “I’ve seen his wife posting s*** on social media.”

In another preview scene, “Summer House” OG Kyle Cooke asks Schwartz, “Where are you and Katie right now?” Schwartz replies, “I just can’t imagine my life without her.”

