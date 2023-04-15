Tom Sandoval Reacts to Tom Schwartz’s WWHL Remarks

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval shared his thoughts about his castmate and close friend, Tom Schwartz’s April 2023 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” interview. During the “Watch What Happens Live” appearance, Schwartz shared that he was aware that Sandoval had a “one-night stand” with Leviss while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, in August 2022. According to the 40-year-old, Sandoval did not tell him he was having a months-long affair until January 2023. He also shared that he was “not surprised” about the affair and claimed that it was “an open secret.” Schwartz, who kissed Leviss during the week of Scheana Shay’s August 2022 wedding, shared he was upset with Sandoval “because he took advantage of [his] kindness.” He also claimed that “Raquel is Tom’s heroin.”

While recording the April 11 episode of Howie Mandel’s podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” Sandoval revealed that he “did not watch” the “Watch What Happens Live” interview, but “sort of heard what [Schwartz] said.” He clarified that he “can’t be mad at what he said.”

“I mean there were a lot of accuracies of things he said. This whole situation has been just – I mean obviously I have never experienced anything like it in my life,” said Sandoval.

The “Vanderpump Rules” personality also asserted that he “love[s] Schwartz” and believes he is intelligent.

“I really value his perspective so I think he handled himself great [on ‘Watch What Happens Live’],” shared Sandoval.

He also revealed that he agreed with Schwartz’s assertion that “Raquel was almost a drug to [him]” during the “Watch What Happens Live” interview.

“Our relationship, our connection was healthy, but the environment that it created, the lying, sneaking around was very unhealthy,” explained the Bravo star. “Time was always fleeting, everytime we were around each other it felt like it could be the last time we see each other, and it just made us both like obsessive over like trying to see each other.”

Tom Sandoval Encouraged Tom Schwartz to Romantically Pursue Raquel Leviss

While recording the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast” interview, Sandoval shared that he had encouraged Schwartz to romantically pursue Leviss following his separation from his ex-wife Katie Maloney.

“Even before we started filming [season 10] I was like ‘dude’ what do you think of Raquel dude, she’s freaking awesome,’ and he’s like ‘yeah, she’s alright’ and I was like ‘dude, you’re an idiot she’s f***** amazing.’ And I kept trying to push like Schwartz and her,” said Sandoval.

He went on to say that he had wanted to spend time with Schwartz and Leviss.

“I was like hey, if her and Schwartz start dating then we can all hang out even more. You know what I’m saying? We became really good friends, like really good friends. And I guess Schwartz was like ‘nah, I’m not into it, nah, I’m not into it.’ I was like, ‘dude okay whatever, you’re dumb’ because obviously, I thought very highly of her,” said Sandoval.

Schwartz spoke about his decision to kiss Leviss in August 2022 during a February 2023 interview with The Buzz alongside Sandoval. He explained that he was close friends with the 28-year-old but does not believe he has “a ton sexual chemistry” with her. While he shared he does not “regret” the romantic moment with Leviss, he stated that Sandoval “steamrolled” him into the kiss. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer replied that Schwartz’s remark was “b******.” Sandoval clarified that he was supportive of Schwartz kissing Leviss.

“I was stoked. I thought it was fun,” said the Bravo personality.

Tom Sandoval Gave an Update on His Relationship With Raquel Leviss

During the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast” interview, Sandoval revealed that he and Leviss are “kind of taking like a break.”

“We’re not putting any label on it,” explained the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

Leviss made similar comments in a March 8 Instagram post where she addressed her affair with Sandoval. She shared that her “feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship.”

“Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on my self-growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal,” wrote the former pageant queen.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.