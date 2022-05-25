LOOK: Fans Think Tom Sandoval ‘Doesn’t Even Look Like Himself’

Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” think Tom Sandoval looks unrecognizable in a recent Instagram Story.

On May 16, fans started a Reddit thread titled “Ariana’s dress *chef’s kiss*” to discuss Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix’s dress, but the thread quickly turned into fans shocked by Sandoval’s appearance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Thought Tom Sandoval Looked Like Jim Carrey, Ethan Hawke, Stephen King, Kevin Bacon & Other Celebrities in Instagram Snap

Fans noticed how different the “Vanderpump Rules” star looked in the Instagram snap.

“Sandy looking like Ethan Hawke,” a fan wrote, using Sandoval’s nickname.

“I thought Kevin Bacon – lol,” a fan replied to the Ethan Hawke comment.

“Sandoval looks like he has one of those Snapchat filters that ages you,” a fan wrote.

“T Sandy, now Colonel Sanders…” a fan commented.

“Lol I legit did not recognize him for a moment,” someone commented. “The lighting’s making him look a little grey but not necessarily in a bad way.”

“I’m getting Stephen King vibes,” someone else wrote.

“That’s not actually Tom, is it!?” someone asked.

Several people commented that Sandoval looked like Jim Carrey. “Fireman Bob ish,” someone wrote.

“I was getting Macaulay Culkin,” someone else commented.

“I was thinking Chris Cornell (RIP),” another fan wrote of the late musician. “Steven Tyler,” another fan wrote.

“Oh my god… I didn’t even think that was Sandy, he looks so different,” someone wrote.

“That lighting certainly isn’t very flattering. They look like they’re in their 60’s,” someone wrote.

“Does Sandoval smoke cigarettes? I wonder if that’s aging him. He doesn’t even look like himself,” someone said.

“Sandoval looks 2 steps away from Joker cosplay,” someone commented. “Edit: I wasn’t referring to his actual face/ skin / etc but moreso his facial expression and pose, just to be clear! I love snarking but I’m not trying to be mean.”

“He looks like one of those ageing celebrities who’s mangled their face with surgery….but I’m not even sure if he has had any surgery,” a fan wrote.

“Tom is looking super skinny and like he’s been hitting the slopes,” someone wrote.

“I didn’t even recognize him until I read your comment and looked again!” another fan commented.

“His Steven Tyler situation is getting really deep,” another wrote.

“I love them BUT….why does Sandy look so scary in this!?” a fan asked.

“i refuse to believe that’s sandoval,” a fan said.

“OMG did not recognize Tom. Had to zoom in!!! What the hell?!?” a fan wrote.

“Can someone please tell me why, if you go through the list of all the names that people have said Sandy looks like in this pic, and compare them one at a time, you can see every. Single. One OF THEM?!! SHAPE SHIFTER SANDY,” someone wrote.

RHOP Start Gizelle Bryant & Tom Sandoval Wore Matching Lime Green Suits to the NBC Upfronts

On May 16, Bravo brought together a select group of Bravolebrities to represent the network at the NBCUniversal upfront presentation.

While attending the event, two stars from different shows appeared in nearly identical lime green suits. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant and “Vanderpump Rules” start Tom Sandoval.

“Lime [and] Keylime,” Sandoval wrote on a photo of the pair together which he shared on his Instagram Story.

