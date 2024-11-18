Tom Sandoval Teases ‘Uncertain’ Future Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Break

Tom Sandoval is unsure about his future on “Vanderpump Rules.”

In a November 2024 interview with Us Weekly, the Bravo star addressed the show’s extended hiatus in the aftermath of his “Scandoval” cheating scandal, as well as his new relationship with model Victoria Lee Robinson. “I just feel like there’s a lot of things coming up and with the future a little uncertain, I just want to wait and see what happens,” Sandoval told the outlet.

“I think when we come back, it’s going to be different,” he added. “And, you know, what I’ve learned to do is just accept the future with open arms and see what happens. It’s all we can do.”

The Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman also teased that he has been on his “best behavior” as he looks to the future.

In March 2023, Sandoval was embroiled in a shocking cheating scandal with his former co-star Rachel Leviss while he was still living with his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

Tom Sandoval Refused to Confirm His Plans With Girlfriend Victoria Robinson

Sandoval has been dating Robinson since early 2024. He told Us he’s “working on” moving in with her. “Yeah, we’re working on it. We don’t want to say too much, but yeah, we’re working on it,” he said, adding that he’ll “see” if he will buy a new home with Robinson. “

While he didn’t share further details, the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran replied “yeah” when asked if he is thinking about marriage with Robinson.

In an October 2024 episode of his “Everybody Loves Tom” podcast, Sandoval confirmed plans to sell the $2 million home he shares with Madix after fighting to keep it for more than a year. “The house is going on the market,” he said in October. “[We are] selling the house, getting it ready. Victoria and I are moving in together.”

Robinson said she was “proud” of Sandoval for finally letting go of the house, which is located in Valley Village, California. “Because it’s not just about moving in with me,” she told him on the podcast. “You should separate from the past. It will help you move on and it’s just healthy.”

Sandoval, 42 also talked about having “cute [expletive] kids” with Robinson, 32. “I want two. I want a boy and a girl,” the model chimed in.

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Had No Plans For Marriage & Children

Sandoval and Madix were together for nearly 10 years. During that time, Madix claimed she wasn’t interested in marriage or kids. In 2021, she explained on “Watch What Happens Live” that she wasn’t into the whole “fanfare” of a giant wedding, a bachelorette party, and all that bull [expletive.]”

She also doubled down on her decision not to have kids during an appearance on the WWHL Aftershow.

Madix previously claimed on pal Scheana Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast that Sandoval took no initiative when she approached him about freezing her eggs in case she changed her mind in the future. “As much as people think that he wants to be a dad so bad, he really doesn’t,” she said.

But Sandoval said something very different. “When it comes to kids I feel like I definitely want to have one or two at some point in time, and to not have that option…is a deal-breaker,” he told Hollywood Life in 2019. He alleged that Madix had issues with having kids and that she has “a phobia of being pregnant and giving birth.”

Sandoval also told Us Weekly that despite buying a house with Madix in 2019, the two didn’t “have any relationship goals.”