Tom Sandoval Would ‘Love’ to Have His Band to Play on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

Tom Sandoval wants his band to be featured on “Vanderpump Rules.” The Bravo star, who fronts the band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, opened up about his side gig in a recent interview.

Sandoval is both a reality star and a businessman, but on the side, he plays gigs with his cover band. In March, the supersized group, which plays music from the 1970s, ‘80s, ‘90s, and beyond, will kick off their East Coast “Spring Training Tour” in Sellersville, Pa., per a post on their official Instagram page.

But Sandoval would also love to see his group make a cameo on the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” – if the show gets the green light for another season.

“I would love that. I would love that,” Sandoval told The Sun, before adding, “We’ve got to get another season first. That’s never a guarantee.”

While the Most Extras only came to be a few months ago, Sandoval also revealed, “This is actually my fourth band technically.”

Tom Sandoval Previously Revealed That He Thought Reality TV Would Ruin His Chance for a Music Career

In November 2021, Sandoval and his band played their first show, a sold-out gig at the Hotel Café in Hollywood. At the time, the Tom Tom partner told Page Six he was ready to be taken seriously as a musician after worrying there would be a stigma about him because he’s on a reality TV show.

“When I first started out on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ I thought I might have ruined my chances of getting into music or even acting,” Sandoval admitted to the outlet last fall. “I thought, ‘People aren’t going to take you seriously, you’re just a reality person.’ But what I have found is that the show has honestly been an amazing platform to do really anything. Music is something I’ve always loved and have always come back to like a mistress.”

Sandoval was previously in the two-man band, Charles McMansion, with collaborator Isaac Kappy. In 2015, the duo released the breakout hit “T.I.P.” At the time, Sandoval told Billboard he was “very passionate” about his music, and he environed the duo to have a ”modern-day Blues Brothers kind of vibe.”

“Me and Isaac do everything together as far as the music and producing,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said. “He’s really good at coming up with hooks, because I suck at hooks, and then I can fill in the blanks, work on the lyrics. I wrote 70-80 percent of the ‘T.I.P.’ lyrics.”

Kappy died in 2019 at age 42, according to Page Six.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Previously Featured Scenes With Scheana Shay, James Kennedy & Lala Kent Making Music





While Sandoval hopes to bring his new band in front of Bravo’s cameras, it wouldn’t be the first time that viewers got a peek at a cast member’s music endeavors. In previous seasons, aspiring singer Scheana Shay famously belted out her single “Good as Gold.” She also made a racy video for her song “One More Time” with her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star star Brett Caprioni, per BravoTV.com.

Lala Kent has also been shown in the recording studio, and in season 6 of “Vanderpump Rules” she performed her song “Boy,” before James Kennedy joined her to rap on stage.

