Ariana Madix Thinks Tom Sandoval Will Trash Her on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

Ariana Madix made a prediction for the 11th season “Vanderpump Rules.”

Nearly six months after her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss was uncovered, the former SUR bartender spoke out on the “Scheananigins With Scheana Shay” podcast to give insight as to what filming has been like for the 11th season of the Bravo reality show.

While speaking with Shay, Madix predicted that Sandoval will trash her 10-year relationship with him as a way to justify his actions with Leviss. She also confirmed that she has not filmed with Sandoval at all for the upcoming season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Madix Said Viewers Will See A lot of Sandoval ‘Trashing’ Their Relationship as He Continues to Plant Seeds

Madix noted that Sandoval began planting seeds in viewers’ minds last season and that she believes she had a master plan to announce his relationship with Leviss in a way that wouldn’t look bad.

“I do think his plan was to break up with me, go on ‘Winter House,’ not tell anybody and be able to be the like the guy that everyone loves, bringing all the lights and the costumes, and then come back, and I don’t know if it would be before, after the reunion or whatever, and then just like, ‘oh lo and behold, we just started dating,’” she said, adding that “the other part of that plan was the seed planting throughout season 10.”

“I think that part of the seed planting was all of this stuff that I’m just the worst,” Madix told Shay. “And I know that season 11 is going to be a lot of that. Obviously, we don’t film together. I don’t film with him. I think there’s some confusion because there’s been some all-cast things that have happened where I’ve been in the same vicinity as him. But to make it very clear, he and I do not film together. I have not forgiven him, we are not cool. That has not changed at all.”

“I know that he will spend probably every single episode trashing me and our relationship because… it serves him in some way to do that,” she continued. “And it’s really upsetting because if anybody’s able to trash anyone in the situation it should be me because I was done dirty and I did not do him dirty whatsoever.”

Madix acknowledged that her relationship with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner “had issues,” but added that she still “didn’t deserve what happened” because she remained committed to working on things and building a future together.

Sandoval started some of his blame game in front of Bravo’s cameras by complaining about the lack of time he spent with Madix. At the season 10 reunion, he shamed Madix for keeping her t-shirt on during sex. “It was really hot,” he said in a sarcastic tone.

Soon after, he told the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast that he broke up with Madix on Valentine’s Day 2023, which was about two weeks before his affair with Leviss was discovered.

“We were broken up. She knew we were broken up. We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew,” he told Mandel. “She was trying to, like convince me not to be broken up … but that was not the case.”

According to E! News, during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, Sandoval hinted that his relationship with Madix was mostly platonic. “We had issues. I felt like I was her gay BFF,” he said.

Madix later clapped back at her ex, saying, “He has victim-blamed me 100 percent of the way.”

Ariana Madix Explained How She Still Lives With Tom Sandoval Without Speaking to Him

While they don’t speak on-camera, Madix continues to live in the Valley Village, California that she shares with Sandoval.

“Yes, we’re in the same house, but I don’t have to think about [him],” she said on Shay’s podcast. “My room is kind of like a little apartment. I don’t see him, I don’t interact with him, and I stay in my own little zone.”

Madix also noted that it is easier living with Sandoval now than it was when they were a couple because she no longer has to worry about what he’s doing.

“I have to say, him staying out late all the time was always something that really made my anxiety super, super bad — never knowing when he was going to come in the door, never knowing how late he’s going to stay out,” she told Shay. “He’d say he’s going to be out until 12 and then it’s two or three and he’s still out. I couldn’t sleep.”

