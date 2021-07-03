Tom Sandoval Says Vanderpump Rules Will Feature ‘Three Firsts’

Tom Sandoval teased that the new season of “Vanderpump Rules” will feature three never-before-seen moments.

In an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, the TomTom partner teased that fans will be surprised by the new season of the SUR-set reality show.

“I can tell you guys that for Bravo this season, we have done three firsts this season that you have never seen on Bravo,” Sandoval said.

“It’s been insanity in the best way,” added Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

Following last year’s cast cleanup that resulted in the firing of four cast members, including veteran stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, and the later exits of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Sandoval and Madix returned to film with surviving co-stars Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, and Lisa Vanderpump, as well as some new cast members.

Madix Said the New Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Will Feature ‘Peaks and Valleys’

While the new cast members on “Vanderpump Rules” Season 9 have yet to be revealed, Madix, 36, told Daily Pop that while there has been some “chaos” while filming, there has not been any major fights with the younger generation of cast members who have signed on to the show.

“No, actually I love them too much,” she said.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be some extremely emotional moments.

“It’s peaks and valleys,” Madix recently told Us Weekly. “Very high highs and some moments that have just been very hard as well. But I think that means it’s probably going to be [good TV]. Whenever it’s really hard for you as a person, you can always assume it’s going to be great for other people to watch.”

She added that the “emotional moments” came because the cast members are all close friends.

“Everyone who is on the show currently are all people that I’m super close with,” Madix explained. “If you do have a disagreement it’s, like, you don’t want to fight with someone you love. But you have to talk about it … that’s what can be really hard about it.”

On a recent episode of Bravo’s Daily Dish podcast, SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump also teased an emotional “Vanderpump Rules” season.

“Nobody does it like these kids,” she said of the cast. “And they live their lives like that on-screen and off-screen. Everything’s, like, they make big statements, there’s big emotions, it’s complicated dynamics. It’s just a group of people that are very vocal and sometimes volatile.”

Sandoval recently told Access Hollywood that Vanderpump will be shown in a “friend” role in the new season, not just as the group’s boss.

“Lisa, this time around, is a little more involved not just as a boss, but as a friend,” he teased. “I mean, I’ve always considered Lisa a friend. But it’s a lot different when I’m bartending for her than if we’re…partners. You’re going to see that difference. “

Sandoval & Madix Said It’s ‘Scary’ To Film ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While fans can’t wait to see them back on Bravo, both Sandoval and Madix admitted it’s not easy to put themselves out there on reality TV.

“It’s scary filming reality TV,” Sandoval told Fox Los Angeles in a new interview.

“It’s also scary watching it back,” Madix added. “You don’t know what people on the internet will say about you.”

The two added that when fans see them in public they are usually very kind.

