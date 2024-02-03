‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star’s Rumored New Love Interest Has a Famous Ex

Tom Sandoval has a new lady in his life nearly one year after his shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss. On February 1, 2024, the “Vanderpump Rules” star took to his Instagram story to post a flirty photo of himself with model Victoria Lee Robinson.

Robinson previously dated Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, according to E! News.

Sandoval did not tag Robinson in his photo, but he did tag his @tomsandovalandthemostextras Instagram account. You can see the photo here.

According to BravoTV.com, Sandoval also tagged Robinson in a video shot at his bar Schwartz & Sandy’s. At the end of the clip, Robinson gave the bar owner a hug and a kiss on the cheek. Robinson also posted a photo of her and Sandoval on her page, the outlet reported. Robinson’s Instagram account is private, but she is followed by Sandoval and his friends Tom Schwartz and Billie Lee.

Victoria Lee Robinson Was Linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in 2016

Robinson’s LinkedIn page reveals that she is based in New York City and is signed with Ford Models. According to Harper’s Bazaar, in 2016, the brunette beauty was linked with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. At the time, the two were spotted leaving an after-party during Justin Bieber’s “Purpose” tour. Robinson was 23 at the time, while DiCaprio was 41.

An insider told TMZ that Sandoval, 41, has been casually dating Robinson for about a month now. Another source told Page Six that the two have “been hanging out and enjoying time together” as they explore their new romance.

The model was first spotted with Sandoval in December 2023 at the gourmet chain food festival, ChainFEST, in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two “were by each other’s side the entire night” and appeared “very cozy.” The eyewitness said the couple spent about two and a half hours at the event and left together.

In February 2024, photos posted by the Daily Mail showed Robinson leaving Sandoval’s Valley Village home after reportedly spending the night there.

Fans Speculated About Victoria Lee Robinson’s Photos with Sandoval

Victoria Lee Robinson, who is signed with Ford Models, has previous been linked to Leonardo Dicaprio 👀 pic.twitter.com/VbBXCrso6v — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 1, 2024

On social media, some fans were confused by Robinson’s flirty photos with Sandoval.

“Has she been living under a rock for the past year? 🤦🏼‍♀️” one commenter asked.

“She trying to get a spot on vp rules,” another speculated.

“It’s all about getting on the show, or it’s PR. Girls don’t go from Leonardo to worms with mustaches,” another agreed.

“No way. You don’t go from Leo to white chipped nail polish 🙅🏻‍♀️,” another chimed in.

In the past, Robinson shared that she is careful about what she posts on social media.

“Social media is worse than any paparazzi frenzy I have ever seen,” she told Gotham magazine in 2021.”People who aren’t careful about what they post and where they post it stand to face the repercussions of their carelessness sooner than later. Since social media keeps a record of everything you’ve done, it’s hard to forget things one’s not particularly proud of.”

In a September 2023 interview with E! News, Sandoval said he wasn’t looking for a serious relationship. “I’m not getting into anything serious right now,” he said at the time. “I’m just kind of really taking some time. I mean, I’ve been pretty much in a committed relationship for 15 years.”

More recently, he told “The Viall Files” podcast in January 2024 that he’s more open to finding a serious girlfriend. “Am I ready to protect somebody’s heart? Yes, of course I am,” he said on the podcast.

