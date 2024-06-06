VPR Personality Says Tom Sandoval’s New Girlfriend Accused Them of ‘Sleeping Together’

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Billie Lee says she ended her friendship with her castmate Tom Sandoval because of his relationship with his girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson.

During the June 5 episode of her podcast, “Billie & The Kid,” alongside her guest Jo Wenberg, Lee acknowledged she stepped away from her friendship with Sandoval. She stated that she did not plan on revealing details of their falling out until Robinson suggested that Lee was not the one who ended their friendship in an Instagram comment.

Lee started by saying she did not regret supporting Sandoval throughout his 2023 cheating scandal following his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

“Obviously I gave up a lot for Tom. Like I lost a lot of friends. And I was there for him, as much as I could be. And I have no regrets,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” personality.

She said, however, that she became concerned after Sandoval stopped being sober.

“The thing is Tom was sober for a really long time. When he met Victoria, he started drinking again. And I noticed, like, a lot of alarming things. Especially like how the house was a mess all the time. There was drugs laying around everywhere. It was just a very dark time,” said Lee.

Lee also stated that Robinson and Sandoval “were fighting all the time.” The reality television personality explained she did not feel comfortable being alone with Sandoval after he began dating Robinson. She said, however, that Sandoval convinced her to have a movie night with him, which upset his girlfriend.

“She kept on calling. And calling. And calling. So he had to go upstairs. They got into a fight. He came downstairs and he said, ‘She thinks that we’re going to sleep together tonight.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’” said Lee.

Lee stated that she believed she was friends with Robinson until she accused her and Sandoval “of sleeping together.”

“That really hurt my feelings,” said Lee.

Billie Lee Stated That Victoria Lee Robinson Said She Wanted to Break up With Tom Sandoval

While recording the June 5 “Billie & The Kid” episode, Lee stated that Robinson would call her while she was inebriated and tell her that she “need[ed] to break up with Tom” and that she hated him. The comedian also said that Robinson shared she was “embarrassed to be with him” and could not “bring him to parties.”

“She’s used to being with A-list celebrities … The conversation was so alarming and upsetting because she literally was making my best friend out to be a piece of [expletive]. And she was embarrassed,” said Lee.

According to Lee, Sandoval requested her presence after an argument with Robinson.

“The fighting is constant. I’m telling you, it’s the most toxic relationship I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Lee.

Lee said that Robinson had an intense reaction because she was with Sandoval after their fight.

“I felt like I could no longer be friends with both of them because it was so toxic. I was feeling so much anxiety,” said Lee.

Lee also noted that Sandoval and his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, still share their Valley Village house. According to Lee, Robinson wanted to remove Madix’s belongings from her bedroom while she was out of town.

“They moved her stuff. And I was so upset and bothered by that,” said Lee.

Billie Lee Stated She Was Concerned About Tom Sandoval

During the “Billie & The Kid” episode, Lee stated she was concerned for Sandoval after he began ignoring his responsibilities. She said Sandoval was neglecting to “show up to meetings,” despite having financial issues following his cheating scandal.

Lee stated that she invited several of Sandoval’s close friends to stage what she described as an “intervention or whatever.” She said she did not invite Robinson “because he started drinking with her.”

According to Lee, Sandoval did not come to the intervention. She stated he told her he was “feeling sick.” Lee also said Robinson was upset that she was not included in the intervention.

“When I would walk into Tom’s house, it was as if I killed her dog,” said Lee.

Victoria Lee Robinson Responded to Billie Lee’s Comments

A Reddit user uploaded a screenshot of Robinson’s response to Lee’s comment on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. In two June 5 Instagram Stories, Robinson stated that Lee’s claims were untrue.

“In response to the outrageous lies with the recent Billie and Jo podcast — absolute lies. Response with the TRUTH coming out soon,” wrote the model. “But first let me make something VERY clear I have never and would never touch belongings that aren’t mine nor have I suggested to do so.”

Robinson also wrote she has “nothing but respect for Ariana.”

“It’s not my place to get involved. Girl, shoot your shot at staying relevant with your lies and made up stories but the truth will come out soon enough,” continued Robinson.

Heavy reached out to Sandoval’s representative for comment but received no reply.

Tom Sandoval Opened up About His Relationship With Victoria Lee Robinson

During the April 20 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Sandoval opened up about his relationship with Robinson. He shared they met during the summer of 2023.

He described the model as “super cool,” “very successful,” “very generous,” and “very sweet.”

“She does very well for herself. Has her own house,” said Sandoval.

The 41-year-old also stated that his new girlfriend has not watched “Vanderpump Rules.”

Sandoval’s “Vanderpump Rules” co-star and close friend, Tom Schwartz‘s girlfriend, Sophia Skoro briefly mentioned Robinson in an April 2024 interview on the “Viall Files” podcast. She stated that they “hang out quite a bit.”

“I think she’s so sweet,” said the 23-year-old.