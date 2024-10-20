Tom Sandoval & His Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson Address ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Future

Tom Sandoval and his girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson addressed the possibility of future filming for “Vanderpump Rules.”

The Bravo reality show has been on an extended hiatus since May amid the fallout from Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with former co-star Rachel Leviss. Sandoval began dating Robinson in early 2024, nearly one year after his relationship with his ex, Ariana Madix, ended over his affair.

Speaking with Us Weekly in October 2024, Sandoval said he hopes to return to “Vanderpump Rules.” “I hope it continues on,” the veteran Bravo star said. “I feel like we still have a lot of story to tell.”

“It’s not up to me. I’m not the EP. I’m not the network,” he added. “In what capacity it comes back, that’s not up to me, but I’m hopeful it continues on. …Like everything, we’re just gonna wait and see what happens.”

In May, Robinson said she had never watched “Vanderpump Rules” before meeting Sandoval. The model was in the audience when her boyfriend made a May 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” During the show, WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Robinson if Sandoval’s reality TV past deterred her from dating him at all.

“Well, I’ve never watched the show,” she replied. “I choose to keep it that way.”

In October 2024, she seemed to have a change of tune. Robinson acknowledged that if Sandoval did return to “Vanderpump Rules,” it would be “hard” for her not to participate. “Obviously, I feel like it would be kind of hard to dodge it, considering we are about to move in together,” she said. “We’re pretty serious, so it’s hard [to avoid it]. Who knows?”

Tom Sandoval Is Open to Appearing on ‘The Valley’

Not only is Sandoval hoping to return to “Vanderpump Rules,” but he hasn’t ruled out a cameo on the spinoff series “The Valley.” The “Vanderpump Rules” offshoot stars Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute and his longtime friend Jax Taylor.

In a paparazzi interview with TMZ, Sandoval said he has been supportive of Taylor amid his impending divorce from Brittany Cartwright. He replied, “Who knows?” when asked if he would appear on “The Valley.”

“Who knows what the future holds? You know what I mean? You never know,” Sandoval said. “[Jax and I] have so much history and so many years together. I mean, I’ve seen that guy in ups and downs. I mean, we both have with each other. We’re a friendship that just takes a licking and keeps on ticking.”

Rachel Leviss Is Cutting All Ties from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While Sandoval is hoping to return to “Vanderpump Rules,” his former flame Leviss is cutting all ties from the show. On the October 17 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss revealed that she is done sharing her side of stories from “Vanderpump Rules.” Leviss did not appear in the most recent 11th season of the show but she broke down the episodes on her podcast.

“I’ve made the decision to take both feet out of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ universe and focus on myself and my healing,” Leviss said in her final podcast episode. “I’m choosing a life that is fully aligned in my values and who I want to show up as every single day.”

She also shared that she is in a “very healthy” and “normal” relationship with a new man and that she is “very happy.”

According to a People magazine source, Leviss’ mystery boyfriend is a rocket engineer whom she met through mutual friends. The insider said Leviss’ new beau is “disinterested in social media” and is not even on it.

As she ventures away from her Bravo TV past, Leviss will focus on her interest in “the health and wellness field,” the outlet noted.