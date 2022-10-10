Tom Sandoval Spills on ‘Tension’ While Filming Winter House

Season 2 of the new Bravo spinoff “Winter House” is just around the corner and one of the season’s guest stars spilled about some “tension” in the house.

Tom Sandoval from “Vanderpump Rules” was one of the guest stars on this season of the Vermont-based spinoff of “Summer House” along with his co-star Tom Schwartz. He spoke with Page Six ahead of the “Winter House” season 2 premiere and said that they didn’t stay for long but he really enjoyed his time on the show.

Sandoval shared that when he and Schwartz arrived at the house in Stowe, Vermont, he felt that there was “definitely some tension” among the cast but that he didn’t want to reveal too much. “We kind of got in there, and we brought the good vibes,” Sandoval spilled but didn’t say between which cast members there was tension.

He added that the two “Pump Rules” stars helped to “relieve” some of the tension and later added, “we definitely instigated greatness in a few ways.” The bartender shared that he knew most of the cast members already but it was “cool” to get to know them all better since he was around them for longer and living with them in the same house.

Tom Sandoval Spoke About the Experience of Filming ‘Winter House’ & Described His Time There as ‘Really Fun’

During his Page Six interview, Sandoval explained that one of the main reasons he wanted to go to the winter house was because he and Schwartz had been so busy with their projects that they hadn’t taken a snowboarding trip together in quite some time even though they both love the sport.

Sandoval said the trip was “really fun” for just the snowboarding aspect but revealed that they only stayed a “couple of nights” before the VPR star went on tour on the east coast with his band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras and Schwartz went to Florida to see family.

It was a good thing they didn’t stay longer, Sandoval explained, because when they arrived at the winter house, “the place was kind of trashed.” The cast had been having theme parties every night, similarly to season 1 of “Winter House,” he spilled. It’s “awesome,” he said, but “probably hard to sustain.” Viewers will also get to see Sandoval and Schwartz host their own themed night as the Schwartz and Sandy’s founder brought “a bunch of my lighting and some cocktails.”

The Cast of ‘Winter House’ Is a Mix of ‘Southern Charm’ & ‘Summer House’ Stars With a Few New Cast Members

The second season of “Winter House,” which was filmed in Stowe, Vermont, in early 2022, will be dropping on Bravo very soon. Many of the show’s season 1 stars will be returning for season 2, namely: Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Jason Cameron, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Luke Gulbranson.

Three new main cast members will be joining the Bravolebrities in Vermont: Kory Keefer, who is Conover’s fraternity brother; real estate agent Jessica Stocker; and Rachel Clark, who helped Batula and Cooke with the last-minute floral arrangements at their wedding on last season of “Summer House.”

Season 1 star Lindsay Hubbard will be back as well although only as a guest star along with her boyfriend Carl Radke. Sandoval told Page Six that he became closest with “Southern Charm’s” Kroll during his time in the winter house, describing him as a “cool guy.”

“I hadn’t really gotten to know him, but he’s such a cool guy,” Sandoval spilled. “I really felt like I got closer with him specifically. He’s super cool, I like that guy. I mean, I liked everybody, but Austen was somebody I hadn’t really gotten to know so well yet.”

“Winter House” season 2 will premiere on October 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Bravo.

