Tom Sandoval’s Girlfriend Criticizes Rachel Leviss’ Instagram Post

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Tom Sandoval‘s girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, criticized Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ Instagram upload regarding her former co-star, Jax Taylor‘s decision to receive professional mental health help.

Reality Blurb reported that Robinson took to the comments section of a post uploaded on the official Instagram account for TMZ. The post featured a screenshot of a headline of a TMZ article that read, “Rachel Leviss Faces Backlash After Wishing Jax Taylor A ‘Speedy Recovery.'” Robinson commented that she disagreed with Leviss’ decision to publicly share a message for Taylor about his inpatient treatment on social media. The model also noted that Leviss left “Vanderpump Rules” after season 10.

“Girl leaves VPR.. ruins peoples lives. But then lives and breathes VPR after, still continues to try and ruin peoples lives. If you were genuine, you would reach out on a personal level but instead, you post it for attention and relevance. Also, it’s so obvious you had your publicist reach out to TMZ for a pity party and attention. Gross,” read Robinson’s August 1 comment.

Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Mentioned Jax Taylor on Her Instagram

Taylor’s representative said the “Valley” star “has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment” to TMZ on July 30. As fans are aware, Taylor and his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, are currently separated. The former couple have a 3-year-old son named Cruz.

Leviss addressed the news regarding Taylor’s mental health in a July 31 Instagram upload. She wrote that she was “deeply saddened to hear of Jax’s mental health struggles.” In addition, she said she “wholeheartedly support[s] his decision to seek treatment.”

In the post, she mentioned she received mental health treatment at The Meadows following her and Sandoval’s affair in April 2023. She referenced that rumors circulated she was staying at a spa while she was focusing on bettering her mental health.

“I pray that [Taylor’s] news is met with the open-mindedness that mine lacked, as I faced mockery and accusations of simply being in a spa. I hope he finds the healing that I did through my own journey. This situation highlights the urgent need for mental healthcare and accessible treatment for reality tv stars,” continued Leviss in her Instagram post.

Jax Taylor Posted a Social Media Upload Following His Announcement

Taylor uploaded a picture of him holding Cruz on Instagram on July 31. In the caption of the post, he wrote that he was “Working on getting better for” his son.

Cartwright’s mother, Sherri Cartwright, commented on the post, writing, “Love ❤️.”

Rachel Leviss Shared She Decided to Breakup With Tom Sandoval While at The Meadows

Leviss and Sandoval briefly remained a couple after their affair was discovered by Sandoval’s now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, in March 2023. After filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, Leviss decided she needed to focus on her mental health at The Meadows facility in Arizona.

In a February 2024 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” she said she decided to end her relationship with Sandoval during her stay at The Meadows. She stated she received a letter from him, which upset her.

“The letter was so insulting to me. And the work that I was doing at this treatment facility. He was basically saying, ‘In all the years that I’ve known you, I’ve never seen you so dependent on a place.’ And he was trying to convince me to leave The Meadows. And come back to him,” said Leviss.

Leviss said she felt it was dangerous for her to leave The Meadows due to her mental health struggles. She also stated she believes Sandoval was exhibiting controlling behavior.

Leviss said she told her therapist about Sandoval’s letter. According to Leviss, her therapist advised her to cease communication with him.

“I just didn’t call him again. And I blocked his number. And, you know, some people would consider that ghosting. I think he was hurt by it. Because, you know, he didn’t get any closure,” said Leviss on her podcast.

Tom Sandoval Celebrated His Girlfriend on Social Media

Sandoval celebrated Robinson in an August 1 Instagram post. The social media upload featured several pictures of the couple, who began dating in early 2024.

In the caption of the post, he stated he was grateful for Robinson.

“I’m lucky to have someone SO special in my life, who supports and strengthens me on a daily basis, deals with all my baggage in stride, who has her own success and wants nothing more than just my love, laughs, & to grow together. A “why not?” person when it comes to spontaneous adventures & activities… to my Rock, my White Knight, to my Person… I Love you🐝,” wrote Sandoval.