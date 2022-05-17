‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Slammed for Hanging Out with Austen Kroll

Instagram feeds have been filled with photos of Bravolebrities from various franchises hanging out in New York City for the NBCU upfronts and a crossover from two shows has had fans reacting negatively.

Shep Rose and Austen Kroll from “Southern Charm” were in town to represent their show and shared several photos and videos of themselves hanging out with “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz. The meetup of the three men didn’t seem to go over too well with fans, however, who took to Reddit to rip into the Bravo stars.

Several photos and videos were shared online but one in particular posted by Rose on his Instagram Story was highlighted. “Assumed if I got backstage at @radiocitymusichall it would be because of my acumen with the jazz flute. But I’ll take it,” Rose wrote as the caption of his photo with Kroll and Schwartz.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Tore Into the 3 Bravo Stars & Called the Hangout ‘Gross’

Fans were really unhappy with the three hanging out together, especially as Kroll and Rose often get hate from Bravo fans. “Douchefest 2022,” someone labeled a thread on Reddit with the photo, prompting tons of comments in response, including one person who said, “They are the worst.”

Someone wrote, “Oh my didn’t recognize Schwartz. Katie [Maloney] glowed up, Tom dimmed down.” Another said, “Aaaarghh…. where’s the trigger warning ?!? 3 Douche Canoes all in a row.” Someone commented, “3 very old Honda civics,” in reference to “Summer House” star Alex Wach’s comment at the reunion that Kroll was “the Honda Civic of male attractiveness.”

One person commented, “this picture smells so bad.” Another agreed, “Gross. All three. Wouldn’t touch any of them with a ten foot pole.” Someone wrote, “I can’t decide which one is the most vile. Tie breaker for me.” One Redditor commented, “Schwartz is hanging out with these two??? Recipe for disaster. Tom looks terrible! It’s kind of sad.” One person blasted them, “I feel like I got at least 3 STDs just seeing this photo…Thanks.”

A few trolled the photo in particular, with one person writing, “Tom didn’t even realize he’s showing off the blank side of his backstage pass. Seems pretty on brand.” Another wrote, “Why are these lanyards so short.” One person said, “They look like they’re auditioning for American Idol.”

Rose Said He Met Schwartz at the ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Premiere

In June 2016, Rose revealed that he met the “Vanderpump Rules” star at the premiere of “Below Deck Mediterranean and told Bravo, “I met [Jax Taylor] and Tom at the Below Deck Mediterranean opening and they were both really cool. We went out had a few drinks and they couldn’t be nicer really, so if they want to hang out I’m down to hang. I need some new friends.”

Rose also attended Taylor’s wedding in 2019 and spoke to Us Weekly about Taylor calling him a “bad wedding guest” on “Watch What Happens Live.” He said he wasn’t supposed to be sharing pictures or videos of the event on social media but he was “videoing everything that’s going on. I got in big trouble!” He also told the publication, “I love those people [on Vanderpump Rules]. I really like Tom Schwartz. He is a sweetheart. And so I would love to get together with them.”

The preview for season 2 of “Winter House” showed that Tom Sandoval and Schwartz might be making a brief appearance on the spinoff show, which also features Kroll, as there is a quick clip of Schwartz in a white bucket hat at the end of the clip.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother