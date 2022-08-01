Are These ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Getting Back Together After Their Divorce Filing?

Could a rekindling be on the horizon for two “Vanderpump Rules” stars?

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney announced their decision to split in March 2022. After much speculation and plenty of internet rumors, both parties made statements on their respective Instagram accounts.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” Maloney wrote in her statement.

Schwartz released a statement of his own, starting his off with, “well this sucks.” And while Schwartz made it clear that it was Maloney’s “decision” to split, he actually doesn’t want to get back together with her. He revealed such on the July 22, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast.

Schwartz Said He Would Not Get Back Together With Maloney

While chatting with Scheana Shay on her podcast, Schwartz opened up about his split and the aftermath.

“I run through these stupid hypotheticals,” Schwartz said. One of the things he asks himself is whether or not his marriage would have ended if he didn’t have the bar — and he doesn’t think he would be going through a divorce if he didn’t open his own bar. On top of that, Schwartz also said he was going through a lot with his family, and said that his dad was very sick, causing him to have to fly home more frequently.

The reality star continues to question all kinds of things but he has ultimately made peace with Maloney’s decision.

“You only get one shot here on this big beautiful planet… If I found out she put her happiness on hold? I would be… you know how depressing that is? Out of pity, she stayed with me? Hell no,” Schwartz said.

Shay asked Schwartz if he and Maloney would ever get back together.

“Okay, never say never, okay? But, like, if Katie was to walk in right now, and just like burst in the door, like in the movies, and like, ‘Schwartz, I want to get back together. I made a mistake,’ I would be flattered, but I would have to say no,” he said. He said he’s “madly in love with her” but the two are moving on.

Lisa Vanderpump Hopes Maloney & Schwartz Will Work Things Out

Vanderpump is very close to both Maloney and Schwartz and she was devastated to learn that the two had split.

“Obviously, I’m very invested in them as a couple so it was heartbreaking to hear. I’m very close to them,” she told Page Six at the opening of her new Las Vegas lounge located in the Paris hotel. She went on to say that she’d like to see Maloney and Schwartz find their way back to one another.

“Let’s hold our breath and see what happens with them. I would love to see Tom and Katie get back together,” she said. “I’ve been married for 39 years and it’s not a picnic. It’s hard work. But I do think there’s hope for those two.”

