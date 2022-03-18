Tom Schwartz Gives Update on Bar & Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ With Ex Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz opened up about his future following his recent divorce announcement.

The 39-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star and his wife, Katie Maloney, recently announced the end of their 12-year relationship. The couple legally married in Las Vegas in 2019, according to Page Six.

Now, fans are curious about what’s next for the Tom Tom co-owner, and wonder if he will film another season of the Bravo reality show with his soon-to-be-ex-wife.

Tom Schwartz Gave an Update on the Schwartz & Sandy’s Bar

On March 16, Schwartz was caught by paparazzi as he exited a Home Depot store in California, according to E! News. When asked about the status of Schwartz & Sandy’s, his upcoming bar with pal Tom Sandoval, he held up a bag holding his purchase and replied, “I’m getting parts for the bar right now.”

Schwartz also gave an update on the timing for the bar opening, which was a main storyline on the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“We’re busy with the bar, trying to get it open ASAP,” he said. “Lots of good things in motion.”

Entertainment Tonight previously teased that the Toms’ new pub would open in late 2021 or early 2022. In January 2022, the business partners appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and gave fans an update.

“It’s coming along, we’re working,” Schwartz said of the new business.

That same month, the two gave a bar tour that aired during the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion. Fans could see that construction was still in progress but that things were coming along.

Tom Schwartz Isn’t Sure What the Future Holds For Vanderpump Rules Filming

“Vanderpump Rules” has not yet been renewed for a 10th season. If the Bravo reality show does return, three couples have split up since filming for season 9 wrapped last summer. In addition to Schwartz and Maloney’s split, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett and Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy have ended their engagements.

In February 2022, Tom Sandoval confirmed to The Sun that there is no “guarantee” that “Vanderpump Rules” will be back for another season. While stopped in the Home Depot parking lot, Schwartz issued a similar sentiment when asked if he will be filming the Bravo reality show together with his ex-wife.

“I don’t know,” he said, per E! News. “I don’t know what the future of the show holds. But I’m always optimistic, eternally. And yeah, I’m doing OK. I’m staying busy.”

“Of course I’m sad, you know,” he added of his breakup. “But we still love each very much and it’s healthy, it’s healthy.”

Schwartz also said the reason for the split was “complicated” and noted that there was “nothing in particular” that happened.

If “Vanderpump Rules” does return, it would be hard not to include both Schwartz and Maloney. An insider told The Sun they still “go to the same events because of their mutual friend group.”

Another source told Us Weekly that because Schwartz and Maloney share the same group of friends, they will always “be part of each other’s lives in some way or another.” The insider added that while “no decisions have been made yet” regarding “Vanderpump Rules,” Schwartz and Maloney will “most likely … both still be part of the show” if it’s renewed for season 10.

