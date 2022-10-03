Tom Schwartz Asks Fans to Send Love to His Brother

Tom Schwartz is having a difficult year. The ”Vanderpump Rules” star split from his wife, Katie Maloney, in March 2022.

Not long before that, Schwartz, 39, skipped a scheduled guest spot on “Watch What Happens Live” due to a family emergency. At the start of the show, Cohen introduced Maloney, who appeared virtually from the Valley Village, California home that she still shared with Schwartz at the time.

“We wish that Schwartz could be here too, but he had a family emergency. So he is with them tonight, so we are sending our love always to him,” Cohen said.

In September 2022, Schwartz shared an update on another family medical situation with fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Schwartz Revealed That One of His Triplet His Brothers Recently Received Treatment for a Serious Medical Condition

In a post shared on Instagram on September 30, 2022, Schwartz posted a mirror selfie of his younger brother, Brandon. In the pic, Brandon, who is a triplet, did not show his face, but the top of his head could be seen.

“My brother Brando got his hair back post chemo,” Schwartz captioned the photo. “Send this man some love @brandonschwartz24 #f***cancer.”

Katie Maloney was one of the first followers to comment. Schwartz’s ex shared a trio of heart emoji under the post.

Other fans responded to send Schwartz’s brother prayers, healing vibes, and best wishes for a full recovery.

“I’m so sorry. I didn’t know. Sending him all the healing vibes,” one follower wrote.

Schwartz did not give details about his brother’s cancer fight. In July 2022, he told Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans” podcast that he received a lot of bad news at once earlier this year.

“Everything hit me at once, the bar, the family completely falling apart, thinking my dad was gonna die and my brother, cancer, it all came at one time,” he said. “Leading up to that, I had the coziest happiest, life. I was thriving. I had this big beautiful house. I was madly in love. I had money in the bank. I had a hot tub. I had a lizard. Everything was good. I had my s*** together. I had a crypto portfolio, my stocks were soaring… And it all came crashing down.”

Tom Schwartz is Close With His Younger Brothers

Schwartz comes from a large family. In addition to his triplet brothers, Brandon, Bert, and Billy, the Bravo star also has a sister, two half-sisters, and a half-brother, according to BravoTV.com

Fans were introduced to the triplets when they attended Schwartz’s wedding to Maloney in 2016. The brothers, who live in Florida, surprised Schwartz by flying in for the wedding. The mission was pulled off by Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval, who helped foot the bill as a wedding gift.

“I approached Tom Sandoval like, ‘Why don’t we fly in his brothers? Why don’t we go get them suits? Go get them haircuts. Fly them in, get them hotels, and surprise him. Cause he wanted to have his brothers there, but it wasn’t in the budget,” Taylor told The Daily Dish in 2017. “So we surprised him with that and I knew I could get Tom to break down and cry when he saw his brothers ’cause he loves his brothers to death. He loves his family. So that was a huge thing for us.”

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Schwartz revealed that fans fell in love with his triplet brothers and began sending him messages to ask, “When are they getting a spin off?”

“They’re the best,” Schwartz said. “I love my brothers so much. They’re such sweet kids. They have such a great dynamic.“

