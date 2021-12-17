Fans Think Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Have a ‘Co-Dependent’ Relationship

Lately, it seems it’s another day, another Reddit thread about Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s marriage. The couple, who has been on “Vanderpump Rules” since its inception, is constantly being slammed by fans, many of whom don’t think the two actually belong together.

And while Tom and Katie maintain that what you see on television is only a very small portion of their relationship, fans just aren’t convinced that this marriage is going to work. Moreover, some fans actually think that Tom and Katie’s relationship is unhealthy.

In a Reddit thread started on December 12, 2021, fans dove a bit deeper into Tom and Katie’s marriage, and many people think that the two are co-dependent on one another. A co-dependent relationship thrives in a sort of cycle.

One person is usually the one making the decisions and calling the shots (Person A), and the other person (Person B) becomes dependent on them for almost everything. In cases like this, Person A is often fulfilled because he or she feels needed.

“Codependent relationships signify a degree of unhealthy clinginess, where one person doesn’t have self-sufficiency or autonomy,” Dr. Scott Wetzler tells WebMD. “One or both parties depend on their loved ones for fulfillment,” Dr. Wetzler added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Think That Tom & Katie Are Co-Dependent

For years, fans have been talking about Tom and Katie’s relationship, trying to figure them out — mainly because they always seem so miserable together on television. In the latest Reddit thread about these two, it seems as though some fans have come up with an explanation of sorts.

“I think they do love each other, no doubt, but it’s become a familiar co-dependent relationship now and it’s hard to get out of that cycle,” one Redditor wrote.

“I think they are co-dependent and at this point can’t imagine ever being with someone else because while they may appear miserable, it’s the misery they know and are most familiar with,” added another.

“They honestly remind me of the episode on Rick & Morty where Jerry and Beth go to marriage counseling lol ‘MY GOD – THEY’RE CO-DEPENDENT,'” a third comment read.

Fans Think Both Katie & Tom Are to Blame for the Issues in Their Relationship

It’s entirely possible that Katie and Tom are both in therapy, and that it’s not shown on “Vanderpump Rules,” but many fans think that the two could benefit from really trying to work on their relationship, if they plan on making it work long term.

And, while Tom tends to take the brunt of the blame when it comes to fans slamming his marriage, many seem to see that both Tom and Katie both have faults that have caused problems in their relationship. As they say, it takes two to tango.

“Katie has been just as bad to him. Can you imagine if Tom spoke in detail about Katie’s genitalia on national TV? Or locked her out of her own house because he didn’t like that she was out with friends? That’s an abusive relationship,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“I think at this point Katie is looking to be a stay at home Mom and Schwartz is the answer to that. It’s easier for Schwartz to just do what he needs to do to be able to give her viable sperm, than for her to start all over, meet somebody new, and have babies. Even then, would they be somebody making enough to support that lifestyle while she doesn’t have to work? I’m not saying she’s using Schwartz whatsoever. I think she genuinely loves him. But I think she puts up with her sh*** relationship so she can have kids soon,” another person wrote.

“It’s hard to watch and I find it draining. Neither of them are perfect, and I’m not a huge fan of either of them, BUT it feels like Katie is the only one of them that’s tried to work on their relationship, but he cannot commit to anything! I think he has horrific anxiety/decision paralysis that he tries to fix with alcohol and gods know what else. I think that he is struggling a lot more than we see and a lot more than he will ever admit,” another comment read.

READ NEXT: Tom Schwartz Slammed for ‘Gut Punch’ Comment Made to Katie Maloney