Blind Claims Newly Single Tom Schwartz Hooked Up With VPR Co-Star at Coachella

Tom Schwartz is single after Katie Maloney told him that she wanted a divorce. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars had been married for nearly three years, but their relationship just wasn’t working anymore.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” Maloney captioned an Instagram post uploaded on March 15, 2022, confirming the split.

Schwartz released a statement of his own, making it clear that it was Maloney’s decision to break things off. Days later, TMZ reported that Maloney had filed for divorce.

Schwartz and Maloney are still living together, albeit in separate bedrooms, while they make some repairs to the home they own before putting it on the market. And while everything is still fairly fresh, fans are curious to see when Schwartz and Maloney start dating.

On the April 1, 2022, episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney admitted that she hadn’t started dating just yet. As for Schwartz, he’s been less public about how he’s feeling about getting back out there — but a new blind suggests that he had fun with a newly single VPR co-star while at Coachella over Easter weekend.

Blinds Claim That Schwartz Has Been Talking to Raquel Leviss & That They Made Out at Coachella

Schwartz has been officially single for a little over a month, and he’s been going out with friends and trying to live his life while dealing with the fact that his marriage to Maloney is over. The reality star hasn’t been too active on social media, and hasn’t uploaded anything to his Instagram feed since posting a statement about his split.

However, Schwartz has been seen in photos with friends, and it looks like he’s having fun while he adjusts to his new life. Schwartz attended Coachella with some of his VPR co-stars, and appeared in the background of some photos, and new blinds claim that he actually hooked up with his newly single co-star, Raquel Leviss.

“Tom Schwartz and Raquel boldly holding hands and making out. Seems like Peter was definitely for optics. The comfort level between these two wasn’t a first time hookup. I’m shocked. Didn’t grab a picture, but I’m sure someone did,” a blind published by Bravo and Cocktails on April 18, 2022, read.

On the Bravo and Cocktails Instagram Stories, someone responded to the blind.

“I can confirm this is true. They started talking back in March,” the anonymous message read.

Fans also noticed that Scheana Shay posted a video of Leviss and a guy from behind on her Instagram Stories, thought it’s unclear if the guy was Schwartz.

“Scheana posted a story from behind of Raquel and a guy walking holding hands at coachella, but it’s gone now. Was wondering who it was,” someone commented on the Bravo and Cocktails blind.

Leviss Went on a Date With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star Peter Madrigal

Leviss and James Kennedy broke off their engagement in December 2021, and she’s been putting herself out there, and opening up to a new world of possibilities.

In March 2022, rumors that Leviss was dating Peter Madrigal surfaced.

“Definitely saw Peter Madrigal and Raquel Leviss of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ out to dinner at Terroni in WeHo last night. Couldn’t tell if it was a date or just friendly, but they were laughing a lot and seemed really happy!” a message sent to DeuxMoi read.

While on Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Leviss admitted that she went out on one date with Madrigal, but it sounded more friendly than romantic.

“Everyone will judge me for this. I’m judging myself for this,” Leviss said. “Last night, I went out for drinks with Peter. And it was just a fun little time. And I figured this would be a good opportunity for me just to like get back out in the dating world ‘cuz I haven’t had an official date since the breakup,” Leviss continued, adding, “And so, when he asked me to go grab drinks with him, I was like, ‘mmm okay sure.'”

