Tom Schwartz ‘Made Out’ With Another Reality Star in Mexico: Source

Tom Schwartz may be ready to move on following his split from his ex-wife Katie Maloney. The two announced their split in March 2022 after several weeks of online speculation among “Vanderpump Rules” fans.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” Maloney wrote in a statement shared on Instagram on March 15.

While neither Schwartz nor Maloney have been in a rush to put themselves back into the world of dating according to various interviews they have done, they both have said that they are casually dating. That said, there have been some musings about Schwartz dating another reality television star — his VPR co-star Raquel Leviss.

Leviss was previously engaged to “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy. The two split in December 2021.

The two were both guests at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding on August 23, and shortly after the event took place, new rumors surfaced.

Schwartz & Leviss Were Seen Flirting at a Pre-Wedding Party

Ahead of Shay and Davies’ big day, they held a handful of pre-wedding events, including a welcome party and the rehearsal dinner.

A source told Hollywood Life that Schwartz and Leviss were “getting cozy” with one another at the welcome party. The outlet did not provide any further details about Schwartz and Leviss’ interaction, but the source was said to be a guest of Shay and Davies.

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that Schwartz and Leviss “made out” while in Mexico. Fans took to Reddit to react to the report that Schwartz and Leviss were a possible thing.

“Raquel does have a high tolerance for man babies – BUT I’d like to think she’s matured out of ‘fixing’ men,” one person wrote.

“Tom will be w anyone that makes his life extremely easy. He had to work a tiny bit hard w Katie and he didn’t like that. Raquel is very agreeable and very nice. I can see Tom whining his way into a relationship w her,” someone else said.

“Just trying to drum up ratings I’m sure. At least I hope lol,” a third Redditor suggested.

Meanwhile, Schwartz’s ex-wife was in Mexico but did appear to partake in any wedding-related festivities.

Schwartz Previously Discussed Potentially Dating Leviss

On the July 22, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast,” Shay asked Schwartz about the previous rumors that he and Leviss were an item.

At one point during the interview, Shay asked Schwartz if there was someone he’d like to walk down the aisle with at her then-upcoming wedding; Schwartz was a groomsman. She questioned if he’d like to walk with Leviss.

“Oh, I love Raquel, but no,” Schwartz responded.

After a few minutes, Shay brought up rumors that he and Leviss had hooked up, which he previously said was untrue. But Shay asked Schwartz if he’d consider making the rumors true and told him that Leviss made a comment that she hadn’t “made out with Schwartz yet.”

“She said that?” Schwartz asked, sounding interested.

“Raquel was always cool. I just never took time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it,” he continued. “I never really gave her a chance,” he concluded.

