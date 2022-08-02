Tom Schwartz Cries When Asked 1 Particular Question

Tom Schwartz got emotional while chatting with Scheana Shay about the possibility of dating again after his divorce from Katie Maloney.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star appeared on the July 22, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast where he talked about everything from the opening of Schwartz and Sandy’s to his recent breakup.

Maloney and Schwartz announced their split in March 2022 on Instagram.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” Maloney’s post read, in part. Schwartz released a similar post that began, “well this sucks.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Schwartz Said He Has ‘Made Out With People’

Although Schwartz will be the first person to admit that his split from Maloney was “healthy,” he is very emotional about his divorce and the aftermath. Going through a break up is tough for so many people — and doing it in the public eye is even more of a challenge. Schwartz is in the early stages of single life and he’s feeling all the emotions that go along with it.

“How has life been being single for the first time in a long time? Are you still flirting? Are you getting numbers when you go out? Are you embracing this new single at all?… Have you made out with anyone?” Shay asked.

“Well, of course I’ve made out with people. Well, I’m a make out slut,” Schwartz responded. “But, no. I just have zero desire to get out there and date people. And I’m so consumed with my own BS, I feel like it’s not fair to whoever I potentially would go on a date [with]. I feel like I would probably just start crying. We would have like four cocktails and I would start crying and talking about my dad,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz Shared What He’d Look for in a Future Partner

Shay told Schwartz that he may need to just go out on one date to put himself back out there. He said that he knows his ex is dating, adding “I f****** love Katie.”

Shay went on to ask Schwartz what he’s looking for in someone — like one particular quality — because she said there will some options at her upcoming wedding.

“I don’t know, actually. Maybe somebody who’s easy, like a Sunday morning. And I am easy. I mean, I have depth and I just like people who easy, you know?” Schwartz said. Then he started to cry.

“I’ve also seen people break up and I can see how nasty and vindictive people can be — and sometimes it’s warranted, you know what I mean? But, like, as much as it broke my goddamn heart, it was really, really healthy, you know?” Schwartz said.

“It hurt, but, it’s like, I respected it,” he said.

