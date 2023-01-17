Tom Schwartz’s Dad Was ‘Given a 5% Chance of Living’

Tom Schwartz’s dad has been dealing with some serious health issues, but is doing better, according to the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

On the January 4, 2023, episode of the “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast, Schwartz provided listeners with an update on his dad heading into the new year.

Schwartz told podcast host Kristen Doute that he went home for the holidays and got a chance to hang out with his dad.

“My dad almost died,” Schwartz said. “He had a harrowing year. And to see where he’s at now, after being given a 5% chance of living at one point? To see where he’s at now?” Schwartz continued, very happy and grateful for his dad’s health journey and progress.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schwartz Said His Dad Is Doing Extremely Well

On February 6, 2022, Schwartz shared a picture from a hospital room on his Instagram Stories. While many fans wondered if he had been admitted, he provided an update and said that it was actually his dad who had been hospitalized.

“That’s my dad, not me. [Thanks] for checking,” Schwartz wrote, though he didn’t give any additional details. And while he still hasn’t said what his dad has been suffering from, he is happy to report that things are looking up.

“He’s lucid. He’s funny. He’s got most of his mobility back. I’m so grateful to have him,” Schwartz said. “I love my family,” he added.

Although this was Schwartz’s first holiday season following his divorce, he said that traveling to Florida to be with his family was “restorative.”

Schwartz’s Dad Had a Blood Clot in His Arm

A few years back, Schwartz revealed that his dad actually had a blood clot in his arm and had to have emergency surgery. The information came during the now defunct “Pump Rules” podcast, according to Reality Tea.

“The real reasons I was crying, which they didn’t catch on camera, my dad actually had an emergency surgery. He had a blood clot in his arm. If it would have been like a day later, he might have died. It was really serious. Thinking about the mortality of my dad who I love so much and care about… my dad’s my hero. I love him. It was devastating,’ Schwartz said at the time.

During his appearance on “Winter House” that aired in the fall of 2022, Schwartz said that his dad had been in the hospital for months.

“He’s been in the hospital for, like, 96 days. I mean, I’m wracked with guilt that I can’t be with my dad more often,” he said during a candid conversation with “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke, according to Monsters and Critics.

Schwartz’s dad is home from the hospital and seems to be on the upswing after a few years of touch and go moments. Schwartz doesn’t often share details about his family on “Vanderpump Rules” or in various interviews that he does, but he is especially close to his parents and his triplet brothers, who were all in attendance at his wedding.

