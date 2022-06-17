Tom Schwartz Has ‘Date Night’ With Surprising Former VPR Co-Star

Tom Schwartz is giving the single life a try, but it isn’t the way you might think. The 39-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star split from his wife, Katie Maloney, in March 2022, but it was his ex who jumped back into the dating pool first.

During a June 2022 appearance on “The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Maloney revealed that although the end of her marriage “gutted” her, she has “been on a date” since splitting from Schwartz. “I like going out, flirting … I’ve been on a date,” the former SURver teased, adding that she’s not “trying to get a boyfriend.”

Maloney did not reveal who she went on the date with or how she met her suitor, but she has said she is not interested in using dating apps and would instead rather meet people in person.

Schwartz Had a Boys’ Night Out With Former Tom Tom Manager Max Boyens

In a post on his Instagram story, Schwartz teased that he also went on a date – sort of. In a photo shared on his social media story, Schwartz revealed that he was out to dinner with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Max Boyens for a boys’ night. In the snap, Boyens was pictured toasting with a martini in hand at a restaurant table.

“Date night,” Schwartz captioned the pic along with a tag to Boyens’ IG handle.

Boyens was one of four cast members who were fired from “Vanderpump Rules” after their past racially insensitive activity was unearthed. Boyens, who worked as the general manager at Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar at the time, resigned from the West Hollywood eatery in May 2021, per Us Weekly. His Instagram bio states that he is now a general manager at Avo Ristorante on the Sunset strip.

Boyens is no longer on VPR or at Tom Tom, but he has clearly remained friends with his former co-stars. Five months after his June 2020 firing from Bravo, Boyens was spotted out with a group of his former co-stars including Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, and Scheana Shay, according to Us Weekly. “The Toms and Max stuck together all night,” a source told the outlet of the gathering. “Toms have had Max’s back work-wise with Tom Tom shutting down through the pandemic. They treat Max like their little brother and look after him.”

Schwartz Said He Won’t Go on a Real Date For a Long Time

Schwartz’s friendly boys’ night with his old pal and co-worker could be the closest he’ll come to a real date any time soon. In a May 2022 interview with Page Six, the Tom Tom partner said he has no interest in dating just yet. Schwartz told the outlet he will likely become a “hermit” and keep to himself, and he noted that he’s “terrified” of dating after 12 years with Maloney.

“I have no idea what the future holds for me romantically,” Schwartz said. “I went out the other night and I was at the bar and there was a couple on a first date and they were talking, like, ‘Where are you from, what do you do?’ And I wanted to crawl into a hole. It sounded awful. I don’t want to have to go back to the beginning like that. I’ll be OK, but I’m terrified.”

READ NEXT: Katie Maloney Gives New Details on Sandwich Shop With Ariana Madix