Tom Schwartz Slammed For Comments About Divorce

Tom Schwartz spoke about about his views on divorce, and some fans slammed his comments. In March 2022, the “Vanderpump Rules” star and his wife, Katie Maloney, made announced they were getting a divorce.

Maloney, 35, and Schwartz, 39, were together for 12 years, and their wedding, officiated by Lisa Vanderpump, was filmed for “Vanderpump Rules” and aired in 2016. But the proper paperwork wasn’t filled out at the time, so the marriage was invalid and the couple legally married in Las Vegas in 2019, according to Page Six.

In his post about their split, Schwartz hinted that the divorce was Maloney’s idea. “Fully respect Katie’s decision,” he wrote on Instagram, adding that while the split was “sad,” it would be “far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

A source told People that the couple grew apart and were looking for different things at this stage of their lives. Schwartz wanted “more flexibility with his life” and Maloney wanted “more of a traditional marriage,” the insider revealed.

Tom Schwartz Said He’s ‘A Big Fan of Divorce’ in General & Some Fans Slammed His Comments

During a July 2022 appearance on the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast, Schwartz opened up about his feelings about divorce.

“Huge fan of divorce, by the way,” the Tom Tom partner told Shay. “Well, I was until I got divorced, at least. Hard not to feel like a statistic, cautionary tale. Coulda, woulda, shoulda.”

“But the reason I’m a big fan of divorces, I’ve seen what it looks like when people stay together out of some sort of ridiculous notion, ‘til death do us part.’ Or ‘Let’s stay together for the kids,” he explained. “It is one of the saddest things in life. Listen, people grow apart. People change, people fall out of love. I won’t say embrace it but like, you know, yes, lean into it. Don’t stay with someone out of some sort of conventional sense of tradition.”

Schwartz added that he has been “surrounded by divorce” his whole life, and noted that he has a public platform to talk about it. “We’re rebranding divorce,” he told Shay.

In comments about the clip posted on Instagram, some listeners called Schwartz’ statements about divorce “gross” and “cringey.”

“Then don’t get married if you are a big fan of divorce. Don’t vow ‘till death do us part’ if you truly don’t believe in those words,” one commenter wrote.

“Tom is rubbishing the sacredness of marriage due to his inadequacies. …. Shame on you for glorifying divorce,” another wrote.

“Yeah that vow you made before GOD, yeah no big deal,” a third added.

“That’s what’s wrong in this world. … there are boundaries and commitments that you make when you become an adult. To have a successful marriage you have to work at it. If you’re not willing to work at it then you should not get married. Divorce is a last resort,” another wrote.

“He’s a Man Child… honestly they should have not married in the first place. They didn’t even submit their license when they were suppose to…lol… lesson learned,” another chimed in.

Tom Schwartz Once Said Marriage Was ‘Easy’

“Vanderpump Rules” fans know that it took Schwartz a while to pop the question to Maloney and that she did put pressure on him to propose. Shortly after their first wedding, Schwartz opened up about his first days as a newlywed husband.

“It’s just been easy,” the future bar owner told E! News at the time. “It’s easy like a Sunday morning. I know marriage can be hard and you have to work at it, but it’s been easy.”

Maloney added that she and Schwartz were “just starting the rest of our lives together” and that she was “glowing, basking in marital bliss.”

