Tom Schwartz Skips ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Due to Family Emergency

Tom Schwartz skipped a guest spot on “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday, December 14. The ”Vanderpump Rules” star did not accompany his wife, Katie Maloney, for an appearance on the Bravo talk show due to a family issue.

At the start of the show, WWHL host Andy Cohen introduced Maloney as well as guests Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, all of whom appeared virtually from their California homes.

Cohen then said: “We wish that Schwartz could be here too, but he had a family emergency. So he is with them tonight, so we are sending our love always to him.”

Cohen did not elaborate on Schwartz’s family situation, and Maloney simply nodded as the Bravo host spoke about it. Schwartz shared a video post on his Instagram story as “Vanderpump Rules” aired, but he did not hint that anything was wrong.

Not a lot is known about Schwartz’s pre-Bravo life, but he does come from a large family. “Vanderpump Rules“ fans know that he has triplet brothers – Bert, Billy, and Brandon – who live in Florida. Schwartz also has a sister, two half-sisters, and a half-brother, according to BravoTV.com

Schwartz Has Missed Several in Person Events over the Past 2 Weeks

The WWHL spot is the third “live” event Schwartz has missed over the past two weeks. When the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion was taped on a Los Angeles soundstage on December 3, Schwartz was photographed shooting the reunion from home, per Bravo insider.

The bar owner was also scheduled to appear on “Watch What Happens Live” with his wife a few days after the reunion, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, following that night’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” per a listing shared by My TV Tonight. The couple ended up being replaced by their co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, who joined Cohen in-studio in New York City that night. It was later revealed that Maloney got sick on the morning of the reunion, so she and Schwartz taped their segments virtually and seemingly canceled their trip to appear on WWHL.

Schwartz Was Slammed After the December 14th Episode of Vanderpump Rules

While Schwartz didn’t join Maloney on WWHL, he was a big part of the “Vanderpump Rules” episode that aired earlier in the night. The episode featured Maloney and Sandoval butting heads over Schwartz & Sandy’s, which is the new bar business that the two Toms are opening. Maloney later told Schwartz he needed to stick up for her.

The episode ended with Schwartz telling Sandoval he needed to show a “higher level of respect” for Katie, and the two friends agreed to curb their socializing for a while and have a strictly business relationship.

On Twitter, Schwartz was slammed for not defending his wife on his own.

“Tom Schwartz needs to man up and stick up for his wife,” tweeted one viewer. “He didn’t have a fam emergency, he just didn’t want to get roasted #WWHL #vanderpumprules.”

“Have your f***ing wife’s back Tom Schwartz!!!!” another wrote. “She is your family now. She is the mother of your future babies! You share the last name! Get it together!”

