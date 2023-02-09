‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says He’s Undateable

Tom Schwartz said he’s not interested in dating – or ever getting married again. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who got divorced from Katie Maloney in 2022, opened up about his dating life on the February 8, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

During a game of “Agree or Disagree,” Schwartz replied “Agree” to the statement, “Katie will remarry before Schwartz.”

“One hundred percent,” Schwartz said. “I think I’m out of the game forever. I don’t think I’ll ever get married again.”

When host Andy Cohen asked if he had his eye on dating anyone from “the Bravospehere,” most notably single “Southern Charm,” star Taylor Ann Green, Schwartz replied, “I like Taylor a lot. Like every time I see her my face lights up. But yeah, I think I think I’m kind of undateable, Andy. I’m not being self-deprecating.”

Tom Schwartz Said He Knew His Marriage Couldn’t Be Saved When Katie Maloney First Told Him She Wanted a Divorce

Maloney and Schwartz had been a couple for 12 years and had been legally married for nearly three years when they agreed to split. During the WHHL episode, Schwartz revealed that he knew there was no changing Maloney’s mind when she first approached him about divorce in early 2022.

“In that moment, it felt like finality it felt like a nail in the coffin,” he told Cohen. “I just knew it from her tone like the look on her face. I just I felt it in my soul that it was just done. I was hoping for reconciliation,” he added.

Schwartz said he still talks to his ex-wife a couple of times a week as they share joint custody of their dogs, Butter and Gordo VonFriendenheimer. “We’re in a pretty good place,” he said. “I mean. It got messy I’m not gonna lie.”

He admitted that he “strayed a few times” during the marriage when he “thought the relationship was going to come to an end.” “I was a sloppy douchebag,” he admitted of some of his past behavior.

Schwartz also revealed that he isn’t really interested in one-night stands, but isn’t opposed to other types of hookups. “I’m capable of having a one-night stand and they’re lovely but I just love how low-stakes a good makeout session is,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said.

Tom Schwartz Previously Said He Dreaded Getting Back Into the Dating Scene

Schwartz has talked about his post-divorce dating in the past. In July 2022, he admitted to Us Weekly that the idea of jumping back into the dating pool was unappealing to him after more than a decade with Maloney.

“[Dating] sounds awful to me,” he said at the time. “I’ve been thinking about this a lot, by the way. The prospect of dating sounds daunting to me and I am dreading going on my first date. I refuse to do it.”

He added that he was instead focusing on trying to “exist in the world as a single person.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner also told Page Six that he was “f***ing terrified” to get back into the dating scene.

“I don’t want to have to go back to the beginning like that,” he said. “I’ll be OK, but I’m terrified. I’m not going to be dating for a long time. I’m going to be a hermit. I’m going to grow a beard. I might go ahead and become a cobbler. I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going to happen with my love life.”

