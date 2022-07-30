Tom Schwartz Asked if He’d Make Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumors ‘True’

Tom Schwartz and his ex Katie Maloney announced their decision to split in March 2022.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” Maloney wrote in a statement shared on Instagram on March 15.

Since Maloney and Schwartz’s split was confirmed, fans have been very interested in the former couple’s personal lives, wondering who they may end up dating next — and when. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this has led to some rumors. For example, Schwartz was incorrectly linked to his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss when an internet rumor that the two had hooked up at Coachella went viral.

“Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella,” he tweeted, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

And while Schwartz and Leviss may not have connected at Coachella, Schwartz talked about Leviss on the July 22, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schwartz Played ‘F, Marry, Kill’ on the Podcast

To kick things off and sort of break the ice, podcast host Scheana Shay had Schwartz play a kick game of “F, Marry, Kill,” with three women from “Vanderpump Rules.” Those women were Leviss, Lala Kent, and Lisa Vanderpump.

Although Schwartz was hesitant to participate, he ultimately decided to take part in the game.

“Oh no. I can’t do that. I cannot do that. Okay, I’ll do it,” Schwartz said.

“We’ve got Lisa Vanderpump, Lala and Raquel,” Shay said.

“I will answer that. Marry, f***, kill. Lala, Raquel, Lisa Vanderpump… I think I’m gonna marry Raquel,” Schwartz said before getting tripped up on the other two. He said he was going to “kill Lala” but he had a nice chat with her the night before so he didn’t know what to do. The game sort of ended at that point without resolve.

Schwartz Said James Kennedy Actually Believed the Rumor

Later on in the podcast, Shay brought up Leviss again. She mentioned her upcoming wedding to Brock Davies and asked Schwartz — who is a groomsman in the wedding — if there was someone he’d like to walk down the aisle with.

“Raquel?” Shay suggested.

“Oh, I love Raquel, but no,” Schwartz responded. “Let’s go back to Raquel, actually,” he said.

“By the way, I just never… I was off caught up in my own little world and I never got to know Raquel. She’s cool as s***. Shout out to Raquel,” Schwartz said.

Shay then brought up the Coachella rumors and Schwartz revealed that Leviss’ ex-fiance James Kennedy actually believe that the rumors were true. Schwartz said he talked to Kennedy and got things all squared away though it took about three conversations.

From there, Shay pressed on.

“Would you make the rumors true?” she asked Schwartz. He responded with a laugh.

“I don’t know what to say,” he said.

“She made a comment the other night… and she was like, ‘I haven’t made out with Schwartz yet,'” Shay said.

“She said that?” Schwartz asked, sounding genuinely curious.

“Raquel was always cool. I just never took time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it,” he continued. “I never really gave her a chance,” he admitted.

READ NEXT: Raquel Leviss Spotted Flirting With Bravo Star, Kicking Romance Rumors Into High Gear