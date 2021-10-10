Tom Schwartz Slammed for Latest Instagram Post With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Babies

It looks like Tom Schwartz is in the doghouse.

On October 9, 2021, the “Vanderpump Rules” star posted a photo to Instagram of his wife, Katie Maloney, alongside stars Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder and their babies, Ocean Kent Emmett and Hartford Charlie Rose Clark. In the caption, Schwartz wrote, “I said, ‘Bub where’s yours?’ She said 😑,” which didn’t seem to sit too well with his followers and “Vanderpump Rules” fans.

“This isn’t the caption you think it is,” one user wrote in response. “During pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. Do better Schwartz.” Another fan seemed to agree, writing, “If you’re struggling to conceive that’s super insensitive.” Another chimed in, “If you are actually trying to conceive just know she feels immense guilt and sadness each time her period comes. This isn’t a cute post. It’s kind of cruel.”

And, on the Vanderpump Rules subreddit, Redditors seemed to agree with other fans who thought that the caption was insensitive. “This was such a poor joke,” one user wrote. “Katie needs to leave this man child and get a real partner.” Another Redditor agreed, writing, “Even if it’s cool to joke about between them, this is really tasteless and didn’t have to be shared publicly.”

During the season 9 premiere of “Vanderpump Rules,” Schwartz revealed that he and his wife, Maloney, had been trying for two months to have a baby, but were unsuccessful.

Schwartz Admitted in an Interview That He Doesn’t Have ‘Baby Fever’

Although the couple does see babies in their future, Schwartz admitted during a May 2021 interview with People that he doesn’t quite have “baby fever.”

“Without going into too much detail, me and Katie, we do want to have kids,” Schwartz told the outlet at the time. “As far as the timeline, I’m still noncommittal, but I’m on the record — it’s official, we do want to have kids, and I love kids.” Schwartz continued, “I’ve been spending a lot of great quality time with some of our other friends who have had kids. Just saw Ocean the other day for the first time. She’s so cute and adorable. I don’t have baby fever, but yeah, love some babies.”

Maloney Isn’t Putting Pressure on Herself to Have a Baby

During a September 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Maloney revealed that she isn’t putting too much pressure on herself to conceive.

“I cannot put pressure on myself like that, you gotta just let it happen when it happens,” Maloney shared at the time. “It’ll happen for me when it does, but in the meantime, I love hanging out with [Stassi and Lala] because they’re like, ‘Should we get dessert?’ I’m like, yes! I love hanging out with pregnant people, ‘cause they love all the food and it’s amazing.”

Maloney also maintained that one of her biggest priorities throughout the whole process is her health. “My main focus through all this is just to be healthy, not to be a certain size or weight or look a certain way, but to just be healthy,” Maloney said. “It’s a relationship that you have to work on every day.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

