Fans Are Surprised by 1 Guest at Stassi Schroeder’s Wedding

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are in Rome, Italy, for their second wedding, which is scheduled to take place on May 12, 2022.

The couple, who was forced to cancel original plans to get married in Europe because of the coronavirus pandemic, made the trek across the pond earlier in the week.

In lieu of a big wedding, Schroeder and Clark opted for a small, casual ceremony in California in September 2020. However, it is thought that they had already paid non-refundable deposits for their dream wedding in Italy — so they decided to get married for a second time — and to just make the best of it with a trip including some of their closest family and friends.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars flew to Italy with their 1-year-old daughter, Hartford, and some of their closest friends, including Taylor Strecker, who will officiate, and Katie Maloney, who will serve as maid of honor.

As the group shares some photos and videos of their week in Italy, there was on person who made an unexpected appearance: Maloney’s ex, Tom Schwartz.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schwartz Casually Appeared in a Video Shared by Schroeder

After the wedding crew arrived in Italy, Schroeder shared a video while eating al fresco with her closest friends. In the video, fans spotted Schwartz sitting a few spots down from Maloney. Sure enough, Schroeder tagged him in the video.

Fans took to Reddit to share their surprise that Schwartz was in Rome for the wedding.

“Wonder why she would invite Tom to her vow renewal,” one Redditor pondered.

“Kinda shocked Schwartz was even invited. Isn’t their guest list like 30 people?” someone else said.

“Same. I always thought stassi low key hated him,” another person responded.

Some people think that Schwartz and Maloney will end up getting back together.

“Oh god what if they get back together just in time for the new season,” one comment read.

“Maybe they will reconcile….Katie/Tom,” wrote another Redditor.

“I’m trash for this but lowkey want them to get back together,” someone else added.

Schroeder & Clark’s Wedding Is Extremely Small

Schroeder and Clark’s official wedding party is extremely small — and so is their overall guest list.

On the March 25, 2022, episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Katie Maloney and Taylor Strecker, discussed the wedding.

“So, here’s the deal. The wedding party was gonna be bigger. And because of Covid and everything, the wedding itself is way smaller than it was supposed to be, therefore the wedding party has been reduced down,” Strecker explained.

Strecker confirmed that she and Maloney are the only people in the wedding in addition to Clark’s best man, Rob Evors, and the bride and groom’s 1-year-old daughter, Hartford, who will serve as the flower girl.

Other guests that made the trip aside from Schwartz include Strecker’s wife, Taylor Donahue, Clark’s sister Georgia Bardetti, Schroeder’s sister, Georgianna Aubin Guth, their brother, Nikolai Schroeder, producer Jenna Moshell Rosenfeld, VPR star Kristina Kelly, and a handful of Clark’s friends.

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark’s Wedding Party Revealed