Jo Wenberg Vows To Move on From Tom Schwartz in Painful Instagram Post

Jo Wenberg says she is finally “moving on” from Tom Schwartz—more than a year after he moved on from her.

In an Instagram post shared on August 26, 2024, the hairdresser posted photos and video clips of the happy times she spent with the “Vanderpump Rules” star. Photos showed them laughing together while at Schwartz’s apartment with his dogs, hanging out at Schwartz & Sandy’s bar, and doing face masks together. There was also a shot of Schwartz giving Wenberg a kiss on the cheek and another of her posing with his brothers.

“Here we go, 📢👍,” Wenberg captioned the slideshow. “Ps it took me months to post this – but it’s so sweet, I wanted the world to see and know how wonderful …. Whatever this was, was…”

“This is me moving on,” she added.

Schwartz had a short, off-camera romance with Wenberg in late 2022 into early 2023. The hairdresser appeared on season 11 of the Bravo reality show and asked Schwartz if he was embarrassed by her. She also admitted she had feelings for the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner. Schwartz said he was not ready for a serious relationship so soon after his divorce from Katie Malone, so the two took some space from each other.

Some fans commented to say they could relate to Wenberg.

“We all knew he wasn’t being honest,” one follower wrote of Schwartz.

Others questioned why Wenberg was posting the photos so long after her “split” from the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

“Why post it now? …If you were on his team, why post these private moments for thousands of [expletive] to see? You know what it was. It didn’t work out. Harping and dwelling on what it was will never make it anything other than what it is,” another wrote.

Other fans told Wenberg that if she needed to make the post in order to let Schwartz go, then she should do so.

Tom Schwartz Just Returned From a Vacation With His New Girlfriend Sophia Skoro

Wenberg’s post came three days after Schwartz shared an Instagram post from a romantic getaway with his new girlfriend, Sophia Skoro. In August 2024, the 41-year-old Bravo star shared footage from a “side” quest to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico which showed him and Skoro, 24, lounging at a posh hotel and having fun while jet skiing.

In the caption to his post, Schwartz noted that he was” in the moment” during the entire getaway.

“Probably the least amount of time spent on my phone in years. That’s a testimony 🙏 @sophiaskoro #puertavallarta #braceletgate #sidequest,” he wrote.

While he told Wenberg he didn’t want a relationship, in April 2024, Schwartz told Access Hollywood that Skoro could be the one for him. He also said he never meant to hurt Wenberg. “It was an era,” he said of his past with the hairdresser. “New beginnings,” he added.

Tom Schwartz Allegedly Blocked Jo Wenberg & Asked Her to Stop Talking About Him & Sophia Skoro

Schwartz addressed his past relationship with Wenberg during an appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast. “We had undeniable chemistry,” he admitted to host Nick Viall. “And then…and then some things happened which I’m not talking about publicly but they’re very valid reasons as to why I pulled away and had to distance myself.”

Schwartz told Viall that he later met Skoro at Tom Tom, the West Hollywood bar he shares a stake in.

In May 2024, Wenberg shared some insight into what went wrong between her and Schwartz. During an Instagram Livestream, she alleged that Schwartz accused her of displaying “unsettling” behavior and blocked her from texting him after she spoke publicly about his relationship with Skoro. “He doesn’t want anything to do with me,” she said.

Wenberg explained that Schwartz was upset after she insinuated that Skoro was a fan girl. She then read from a text Schwartz allegedly sent before blocked her in which he asked her to leave him alone. “Please don’t mention me or my girlfriend anymore,” Schwartz allegedly wrote, per Wenberg. “Why would you waste another second of your life chasing someone who doesn’t want to be with you… Please let me go. I’m respectfully blocking you, so whatever you say will fall on deaf ears.’”