Tom Schwartz Says He May Have ‘Overlooked’ Some Things With Jo Wenberg

Tom Schwartz set the record straight on his relationship with Jo Wenberg.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star had a short romance with the hairdresser that was mostly off-camera. On season 11 of the Bravo reality show, the two agreed to take some space as Wenberg admitted she had feelings for Schwartz. The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner maintained he wasn’t looking for a serious relationship.

During a May 2024 interview on Cosmopolitan’s “Cheap Shots,” Schwartz addressed a VPR confessional comment in which he said he “could probably marry Jo and be happy” but didn’t “want to do that right now.”

“I think in the haze of some sort of infatuation or whatever you want to call it, I may have overlooked some things. Just, ultimately not a match for me,” he said of Wenberg. “We’re cool though, we’re cool. I think we’re cool, right Jo? I think we’re cool.”

Schwartz then acknowledged that he understands if Wenberg is feeling hurt by the end of their “situationship.” “I get why she’s kind of hurt,” he said. “It’s hard to deal with rejection. But she’s going to be fine, I’m going to be fine, everybody’s going to be fine.”

Schwartz also reiterated that he was always upfront about his status with Wenberg. He addressed a remark Wenberg made on Raquel Leviss’ “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast in which she claimed to be “shocked” that Schwartz put on a green “available” wristband when they went to a singles dating event. On Leviss’ podcast, Wenberg claimed Schwartz told her off-camera he would not wear a green wristband.

“That’s not true,” Schwartz said. “At that point, I had made it clear, like, I didn’t want to pursue a relationship with her. I don’t think she really listened to me.”

Jo Wenberg Talked About Schwartz & His New Girlfriend on a Livestream

Schwartz, 41, began dating Sophia Skoro, 23, a few months after telling Wenberg he didn’t want a girlfriend. In an Instagram Live in April, Wenberg admitted she didn’t know what “big thing” it was that went wrong between her and Schwartz. She told fans, “Let him go, let him date, let him be. I don’t want to be… we’re broken up. It is what it is.”

She also said she “100 percent” felt that Schwartz led her on when they were dating.

Wenberg also confirmed she met Skoro and that she seems “great.” But she added, “I think she was a fan of the show, that’s what I was told. But he seems happy so let’s go.”

“I think Tom Schwartz is dating a fan,” she said later. “Sorry, I mean, I just know that for a fact.”

Tom Schwartz Allegedly Blocked Jo Wenberg & Told Her to Stop Talking About Him & His Girlfriend

Wenberg gave an update during a May 2024 Instagram Livestream. Addressing fans, she admitted that Schwartz blocked her on text messaging after accusing her of displaying “unsettling” behavior. “He doesn’t want anything to do with me,” she said. “He doesn’t want to even go to a place of, like, ‘Let’s have a conversation. Let’s just make sure we’re all going to be OK.’”

Wenberg admitted that Schwartz was upset by her comments after she insinuated that Skoro was a fan girl. Reading from a text thread before Schwartz blocked her, Wenberg alleged that he wrote: “’Leave me be. Please don’t mention me or my girlfriend anymore. Why would you waste another second of your life chasing someone who doesn’t want to be with you… Please let me go. I’m respectfully blocking you, so whatever you say will fall on deaf ears.’”

Tom Schwartz Has One Big Regret From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ But It’s Not About Wenberg

Despite his drama with Wenberg, Schwartz told “Cheap Shots” his biggest regret of all time was kissing Leviss while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. The two shared a drunken kiss during Scheana Shay’s wedding festivities in August 2022. Leviss was also reportedly seeing Tom Sandoval at the time.

“It was real,” Schwartz said of the kiss. “But I got to say it was probably one of my biggest regrets in the history of the show. It just felt awkward. We had no chemistry. There was lots of alcohol involved and I don’t know it kind of felt right in the moment but immediately afterwards, no. It just felt kind of forced. It was one of my least favorite kisses, no disrespect Rachel.”

Schwartz’ smooch with Leviss may have also overlapped with his fling with Wenberg. While their romantic timeline is unclear, Schwartz told the “Viall Files” podcast that he was seeing Wenberg in 2022 into early 2023. “We had undeniable chemistry,” he told host Nick Viall of his romance with Wenberg. “And then…and then some things happened which I’m not talking about publicly but they’re very valid reasons as to why I pulled away and had to distance myself.”

READ NEXT: Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star is Moving to The Valley