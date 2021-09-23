Tom Schwartz Updates Baby Plans With Katie Maloney

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast is growing up!

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz opened up about their family in the newest episode of “Vanderpump Rules.” Bravo Insider released a sneak peek of the season nine premiere which airs Tuesday, September 28.

In the clip, Schwartz and his bff Tom Sandoval meet up with their friends and business partners Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd at their joint bar TomTom. The four find themselves in a conversation about the future and babies, and Schwartz tells them that he and his wife had been trying to start a family.

“What a breath of fresh air to come in here and see you guys’ faces,” Schwartz tells Vanderpump in the clip.

Vanderpump notes that Sandoval and Schwartz are the, “only two out of the whole group that didn’t have a baby” over the last few months. Schwartz assured Vanderpump that their baby chapter hasn’t closed.

“During quarantine, Katie and I decided to really put a concerted effort into trying to make a baby,” he explains. “There was a two-month window in which we were really working on it,” he says, adding that they were “having sex when the clock told us to.”

As “Vanderpump Rules” fans know, many SURvers welcomed babies over the last year. Stassi Schroeder and husband Beau Clark welcomed their daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark first, followed by Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett’s daughter Ocean, then Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s son Cruz Michael Cauchi, and last but not least, Scheana Shay and fiancé Brock Davies’ daughter Summer Moon Honey. Even though she isn’t a mom at the moment, she is the godmother to Schroeder and Clark’s bundle of joy.

The Schwartzs Recently Gave an Estimated Baby Timeline

Maloney-Schwartz may not be pregnant right now, but that doesn’t mean they never want kids. “So many friends in our lives have given birth or are about to give birth, and it’s a beautiful thing,” Schwartz told Bravo Insider earlier this year in April. “We’re celebrating their newfound parenthood and anticipating ours sometime in the next few years.”

Maloney-Schwartz added, “Few years? Probably next couple years.”

Although the couple had considered “making a quarantine baby” like some of their friends, Maloney-Schwartz revealed that she has changed her tune on pregnancy post lockdown.

“Now that the world’s about to open up, I’m like, I don’t know if I want to, like, run and get pregnant right away,” she admitted, “I think I might want to travel and experience a little bit of post-COVID life.”

Maloney-Schwartz Opened up About Feeling ‘Pressured’ to Have Babies With Her Friends

Maloney-Schwartz (unofficially) married longtime boyfriend Tom Schwartz in 2016. Since the “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom, Maloney-Schwartz has opened up about wanting to get pregnant. The “You’re Gonna Love Me’ podcast host answered a few questions on her Instagram story in November 2020, and a fan asked her, “Do you feel pressured to have kids now that all the other ladies are pregnant?”

“Honestly, no,” Maloney-Schwartz said, as recorded by Us Weekly. “Tom and I decided a while ago that we would start trying this past summer, which we have. It hasn’t happened for us yet. So, when the time is right for us. But in the meantime, I am having a lot of fun being along for the ride with my friends.”

She added, “Can we just stop asking people? Because it’s like, I would love to be pregnant, but I’m not. And so, like, sometimes seeing this question over and over is a little …” she said and trailed off.

