Tom Schwartz Teases He’s Ready For a Baby Bubba With Katie

Another Vanderpump Rules couple could be headed for parenthood.

One month after the birth of Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s baby girl, longtime Vanderpump Rules couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz could be ready to take the parenting plunge.

The TomTom partner teased the couple’s plans with a cute comment he made after they met Stassi and Beau’s baby girl, Hartford Charlie Rose, for the first time. Katie is the godmother to the adorable newborn.

Tom shared two photos to Instagram after meeting the baby – including one that featured him snuggling little Hartford in his arms – and revealed that he was so moved by the experience that it wiped away any ongoing hesitation he had about parenthood.

In his caption to his post, Tom wrote that the photo captured “the exact moment any lingering doubt about parenthood melted away with this little nugget of love in my arms.”

Tom then congratulated Stassi and Beau on the birth of their baby, the added a sweet message for his wife.

“[Katie Maloney] IOU – redeemable for one [baby],” he wrote.

Tom’s Adorable Comment Sparked a Huge Reaction From the Couple’s Fans & Friends

Tom’s comment immediately received cute comments from fans and friends. Stassi posted three heart emoji, while longtime pal Brittany Cartwright wrote, “Yes!!!!!”

New dad Beau Clark also chimed in on the sweet photo of Tom holding little Hartford.

“My man. Look at your face. Warms my heart,” he wrote.

“Dadhood looks good on ya Schwartzy,” another follower wrote.

“YESSSS PLS GIVE US A BABY BUBBA, another added.

“U look like a natural!!! Have babies!!” another fan wrote.

Others wrote that they are “patiently” waiting for Tom and Katie to be the next couple with an announcement in what has become a Vanderpump Rules baby boom.

In addition to Stassi and Beau’s recent bundle of joy, fellow Vanderpump Rules couples Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, and Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are all expecting babies and are all due in April.

Tom & Katie Have Been Together Longer Than Any Other ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple & Have Been Talking About Their Plans for Parenthood For a While Now

Fan pressure has been on Tom and Katie for years to have a baby, and it has only increased in the months since their best friends have all gotten pregnant.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Katie told a caller that she and Tom were ready to become parents.

“I feel like 2020 is the year for baby Bubbas,” Katie said at the time, per Bravo TV.

Even before the other Vanderpump Rules babies, Tom had also long been vocal about the fact that he was ready to become a father.

“I love kids,” Tom told E! News in 2018. “I consider my dogs kids, but yah, I’m ready for kids.”

At the time, Jax Taylor teased that Katie had already said they would all be having kids at the same time.

“According to Katie last night and I quote, ‘We’re having babies at the same time.’ She wants to have kids when we do,” the Vanderpump Rules veteran said.

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder Welcomes a Baby Girl