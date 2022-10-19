Tom Schwartz Gets Post-Divorce Gift From Ex-Wife Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz got a gift from his ex, just in time for their divorce to be finalized. The 39-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star split from his wife, Katie Maloney, and they’ve remained friends despite their breakup, albeit with a few bumps in the road.

In August 2022, a source told Hollywood Life that Maloney walked in on an unexpected make-out session between her ex and fellow VPR star Raquel Leviss in an underwater cave hours before co-star Scheana Shay’s wedding ceremony in Mexico. “Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back,” the insider said.

But two months later, all seems to be well for the former couple now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney Gave Tom Schwartz a Gift For His New Apartment

In an October 2022 Instagram story, Schwartz posted a photo of a large plant in a decorative green and red pot. “Thanks for the vanilla annamica,” he captioned the photo while tagging his ex-wife, Maloney.

The gift is especially thoughtful because Schwartz has a bit of a green thumb. When he was a guest on the “Scheananagins” podcast in August 2022, host Scheana Shay raved about the many plants there are in Schwartz’ apartment and how he cares for them.

Fans reacted to the photo of the new plant in a Reddit thread. Some were surprised that Schwartz tagged Maloney in the pic. “Guess things fizzled out with Raquel so she’s cordial with him again Lol,” one Redditor wrote.

Others speculated on the reason for the gift.

“Probably an apartment warming gift. To add some color to what is probably a very mediocre apartment setup,” one commenter wrote.

“Maybe she gave it to him and said if he can keep it alive, she let him have overnights with the dogs…. “ another cracked.

“Maybe she got it for him as a gift to celebrate finalizing their divorce lol. Like a didn’t work out wish you the best type of thing,” another chimed in.

Others noted that Schwartz’ birthday is in October so that could be the reason for Maloney’s gesture.

This isn’t the first time Maloney has given Schwartz a gift since their split. In June, just as they moved into separate apartments, Maloney gave Schwartz a brand new air fryer for his bachelor pad. In a June 2022 Instagram story, Schwartz shared a video of the white air fryer he received from his former wife, and he even called her by his pet name for her in the caption. “Bub! Thank you for the spiffy new air fryer,” he captioned the clip. “Bub! Thank you. Look at this baby.”

Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s Divorce Was Just Finalized

Maloney‘s new gift to Schwartz came just as their divorce was finalized. According to Page Six, the exes recently settled their divorce and agreed to split their assets, which included proceeds from the recent sale of their California home. The amicable exes also agreed to waive spousal support “forever.”

In August 2022, Schwartz was a guest on Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, where he dished that they are “still buddies” who “still check in on each other.”

“I’m happy that we’re still close,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner said at the time. “I think, relatively speaking, we’ve done a damn good job divorcing each other.”

