Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Were Like ‘Roommates’: Report

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s recent divorce announcement has fans wondering what exactly went wrong between them.

For nine seasons, the “Vanderpump Rules” stars shared their ups and downs with viewers of the Bravo reality show, including their Lisa Vanderpump-officiated unofficial wedding and later fertility struggles. There were also drunken fights and accusations of cheating in earlier seasons of “Vanderpump Rules.” The couple legally married in Las Vegas in 2019, Page Six reported at the time.

In a 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Schwartz admitted that he could understand why some fans thought he and Katie would never make it as a couple.

“We’ve been through so much and I mean, arguably at so many points in our relationship, you could say, ‘They probably should’ve broken up or gone their separate ways,’” the bar owner told the outlet in 2020. “There were times early on that I definitely didn’t think it was going to last. I think we both had moments early on …but man, I’m just so happy we made it.”

Tom & Katie Did Not Have ‘Intimacy’ In Their Relationship & It Ultimately Took Its Toll

On March 15, Tom and Katie posted separate Instagram statements to announce the end of their 12-year relationship. While Katie posted that the split was with “no animosity” and there are “no sides to choose,” an insider revealed the two had been struggling with a lack of “intimacy” in their relationship for a long time.

“They act like terrific roommates,” the insider told People magazine.

The source added that Katie, 35, was ready for a more “traditional marriage” while Schwartz, 39, wanted “more flexibility with his life.”

The breakup news came exactly one month after Schwartz seemingly talked about his relationship with Katie in the past tense, when he told Us Weekly they “just never got around” to having kids.

Tom Schwartz Blamed Himself For the End of the Marriage

In his Instagram post, Schwartz told fans he “fully” respects “Katie’s decision” to divorce. After noting that it’s “sad,” he added, “It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Schwartz also hinted that, despite what was seen on TV, he and his ex-wife “had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship.”

When stopped by paparazzi the day after the split was announced, Schwartz said he was doing “okay.” He also denounced rumors that his bar partner bestie, Tom Sandoval, had anything to do with the divorce. On “Vanderpump Rules” last season, Sandoval butted heads with Schwartz’s wife over their upcoming bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s. Katie was not happy that her husband didn’t have her back throughout the conflict.

“No, no that’s all on me,” Schwartz said when asked about Sandoval’s possible involvement in the end of his marriage, per E! News. “I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me.”

“It’s complicated, obviously,” Schwartz added of the reason behind his split from Katie. “But nothing in particular. You know, life, you know. It’s complicated.”

