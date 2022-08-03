Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Film ‘Tense’ Divorce Scenes For Vanderpump Rules

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce drama will unfold on TV.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars announced the end of their 12-year relationship in March 2022, but it didn’t mark the end of their working relationship. The two, who vowed to have an amicable split and remain close friends, recently shot scenes for the 10th season of the Bravo reality show, and it sounds like things already got awkward.

In a May 2022 interview with Page Six, Schwartz said he was “terrified” of dating after 12 years with Maloney and he has no interest in it right now. But the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner may have had a change of tune as Bravo’s camera rolled.

Katie Maloney Reportedly Got Angry at Tom Schwartz for Flirting With Another Woman

Filming for “Vanderpump Rules” 10th season just got underway in late July. But according to TMZ, Schwartz and Maloney have already filmed several “tense” one-on-one scenes in which they talked about their split and argued on camera.

One of the scenes may have featured Schwartz talking to another woman, which didn’t go over well with his soon-to-be ex-wife. An insider told the outlet that while filming at the Daily Mail opening party for Schwartz & Sandy’s, Maloney and Schwartz had a heated conversation in the crowded bar, and there was video footage that showed the two yelling at one another. A few days later the exes shot another scene at the bar where Maloney confronted Sandoval about his flirtatious behavior with another woman. TMZ reported that “the confrontation ended with Katie leaving the joint. “

It is unclear if the flirty behavior took place at the grand opening party or at another time.

In June, Maloney told “The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, that ending her marriage “gutted” her, but that she has “been on a date” since splitting from Schwartz.

“I like going out, flirting,” the former SURver revealed, adding that she’s not “trying to get a boyfriend.”

Interestingly, it sounds like Schwartz wasn’t trying to get a girlfriend when he first met Maloney through mutual friend Kristen Doute more than a decade ago. At the time, the future bar owner mistakenly brought a date to the meet-up.

“He had a girl with him, that was the funny part was that finally, I’m meeting this guy that supposedly wants to meet me, that’s so perfect for me, and he’s got a girl with him,” Maloney revealed in a 2017 interview with Bravo’s Daily Dish.

Katie Maloney Said She Was Dreading Going Through Her Divorce on TV

Maloney and Schwartz were open with fans regarding their marital problems, and they also shared their fertility struggles last season on “Vanderpump Rules.” But Maloney admitted she was dreading addressing her divorce on TV.

“I feel like Tom and I, we’ve always been very, very open with our relationship—the good and the bad—on the show,” she said on an episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast in July 2022. “And it’s never easy. I don’t look forward to airing it. “

Maloney did add that she would rather “be honest” with “Vanderpump Rules” viewers than “try to manipulate or cover up or paint it in a different light.”

READ NEXT: Katie Maloney Gives New Details on Sandwich Shop With Ariana Madix