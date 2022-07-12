Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s ‘Celebrity-Owned’ Home Gets Major Price Cut

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney reduced the asking price for their house.

The Bravo stars, who announced their split in March 2022, listed their 3,593 square-foot home Valley Village, California home for sale on June 16, 2022, for $2.749 million after buying it for $1.9 million a few years earlier, according to Radar Online.

On a June 2022 episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney explained that the house was too expensive to keep, even though she was “dying” to stay there by herself.

“I would have done anything to stay there,” she revealed. “But on my own, yikes. I mean, I could not have afforded a mortgage like that on my own. It’s very, very expensive.”

“On top of that, you have the utilities of a house like that,” she added. “It’s also very expensive, and then you have a gardener, and you have a pool person, and property taxes, and, you know, it gets to be a lot. So it just fiscally did not make sense. The sensible thing to do was just to sell it and part ways and not try to stay there.”

Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s House Just Got a Big Price Cut

Maloney and Schwartz are best known for their long run on “Vanderpump Rules,” which debuted on Bravo in 2013. The house they are selling is located in the same neighborhood as houses owned by fellow Bravolebs Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. So perhaps it’s no surprise that the couple’s celebrity status is being used to help hawk the home.

The Valley Village house is listed as a “celebrity-owned property” that is “handsomely detailed with beamed, coffered ceilings, wainscoting, and wide-plank European Oak floors.”

As of this writing, Maloney and Schwartz’ house has yet to get an offer that has made it to contract. Just a few weeks after the house was listed for sale, the listing for Schwartz and Maloney’s revealed a $154,000 price drop, making the new asking price $2,595,000.

Some Fans Joked About the Property Being Listed as ‘Celebrity-Owned’

On social media, some fans reacted to the price drop. A few commented on the layout of the Cape Cod-style home and its lack of curb appeal.

“The front door looks like a side entrance door,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“It really bugs me that they didn’t rake the leaves off the front yard for these photos,” another wrote, in reference to the listing pics.

“Sad they couldn’t rake those leaves in the front lawn for a million $ home. Like I dunno, try a little harder. Rakes are cheap,” another agreed.

But other commenters ripped the “celebrity-owned” disclaimer in the reality stars’ real estate blurb.

“I can’t believe they put ‘celebrity-owned property’ in the house description. Tooooo funny,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s really pathetic on their part, IMO. I don’t really even view them as ‘celebrities’…” another agreed.

“For them to be calling themselves ‘celebrities’ seems a little odd to me, considering how many real celebrities actually live in California,” another added.

“If it’s proven to help sell houses then I don’t really knock them for doing it. I would definitely do it if it meant more money, but I agree they aren’t what I’d consider a celebrity,” wrote another.

And other fans had a money-making idea for the property if enough loyal fans would chip in to buy the place.

“VPR AIRBNB guys we could make money,” one fan wrote.

