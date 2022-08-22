‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Say Goodbye in a Surprising Way

Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney sold their house – and they went out with a bang. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars announced their divorce in March, but they continued to live together while fixing up their house to sell.

In June, Schwartz and Maloney listed their Valley Village, California home for sale. The former couple purchased the modern farmhouse-style home together in 2019 for $1.925 million, according to Dirt.com.

Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Had a Final Meal Together at Their Home

Schwartz and Maloney recently closed their house sale, and they likely made a decent profit on the home. According to TMZ, the exes accepted an offer for their home for $2.45 million in late July. That is likely the deal that closed. Maloney and Schwartz initially listed the 4-bedroom house for $2.75 million but the price was reduced a few weeks later.

Before signing the settlement papers, Maloney and Schwartz got together for a final meal at their beloved abode.

In Instagram screenshots posted by BravoTV.com, Schwartz posted a pic of a burrito, two beers, and Sol-ti Crown SuperShots on display on the kitchen counter.

“Last meal in the old crib,” the Tom Tom partner captioned the pic. “Hope this house brings as much joy to the new owners as it did us.”

Maloney also shared the photo with the caption, “Officially no longer [homeowners]. Going to miss the house so much. So many amazing memories. My heart is full and heavy at the same time.”

Maloney and Schwartz’s joint last supper at their now-former home came after they vowed to remain in each others’ lives.

On the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney admitted that her still-friendly relationship with Schwartz may be hard for some people to understand.

“We hung out the other day and you had posted on your story and then I reposted it,” she said to Schwartz on her pod. “And I think people were a little confused by that. We do see each other, but we were family for, you know, many, many, many years, And that’s been a priority to us, I think, throughout this entire process to maintain.”

Schwartz added that they still make “a good little unit” by sharing custody of their two dogs, Butter and Gordo VonFriendenheimer.

Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Also Said Separate Goodbyes to Their House

In early June, Maloney and Schwartz moved into separate new apartments as they listed their house for sale. Maloney admitted that she initially wanted to keep the house for herself, but realized it was financially impossible. On her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, she said it was “too much house for one person” and that the expense of a gardener, pool person, and property taxes made it cost prohibitive.

“I originally was dying to stay there,” Maloney said. “I would have done anything to stay there. But then realistic thoughts entered my mind, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, how could I afford to stay there?’ … I mean, I could not have afforded a mortgage like that on my own. It’s very, very expensive.”

Maloney posted to Instagram after she moved out of the house and into her apartment. In a photo shared on her social media page, the former SURver was seen sitting on the hardwood floors in the empty house.

“I hate goodbyes,” Maloney wrote. “And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I’m very much alive. Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a Hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS. I’m going to miss coming home.”

Schwartz also commented on his ex-wife’s post. “Last scene from the fresh prince of bel-air vibes. This house is magical,” the TomTom partner wrote.

