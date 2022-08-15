Fans React to Photo of Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney in a Pool

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney announced she was divorcing her estranged husband, Tom Schwartz, in March 2022 on Instagram.

“This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” read a portion of the Instagram post.

On August 14, 2022, Schwartz shared a picture of him and Maloney in a pool together on his Instagram Stories. A Reddit user uploaded a screenshot of the post on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“Tom & Katie via Tom’s latest IG story,” read the caption of the post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts on the Picture

Several Bravo fans shared their thoughts on the matter.

“I think Katie wants very much to be amicable and Tom wants very much to get back to his old life with Katie,” wrote a commenter.

“I agree with you. It’s actually kinda sad, I’ve been in both positions. But it’s also cool that they can remain friends. Double edge sword really,” added another.

“Also I think they realize posting stuff like this gets people talking, and attention is something they both crave, being on reality television and all,” shared a different person.

“Judging by Katie’s face I doubt she wants to hang out as much and as often as tom probably does out of sheer routine,” stated a commenter.

“I truly believe that they were always meant to be just friends. They were together so long but the chemistry never seemed to be there. Not even in season 1,” asserted a Reddit user.

“Awww I have nothing negative to say. I’m happy for them. I’m sure it’s a lot easier to build boundaries as friends, than it was as husband and wife. They look cute, and Katie is gorg as usual!” wrote a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

“Other than their pending divorce and the fact they don’t live together anymore, I feel like their relationship is probably very much the same as it was when they were still together, probably even better. There’s something to be said about dealing with the elephant in the room that can do wonders for a relationship/friendship,” shared a Bravo fan.

“This has to be SO uncomfortable for her. Hoping this is VPRs last season -specifically for Katie- so she can go the way of Stassi and finally stop pretending that these people are actually her friends,” chimed in an eighth social media user.

Tom Schwartz Spoke About Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

While speaking to Extra TV in July 2022, Schwartz revealed that he has filmed scenes pertaining to his breakup for the upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Unfortunately, I let most of it hang out. I think all of it. I did. I wish I didn’t but that’s in the past now. We’ve talked about this many times. It’s like you go to therapy in front of millions of people. In the moment – it’s painful but ultimately, long-term it’s therapeutic,” shared the reality television personality.

He also shared that he is not ready to start a relationship.

“I need minimum six months. Minimum. Although who knows. I could fall in love tomorrow but I have – but that is the last thing on my mind. You know, I’m a lover, the prospect of online dating – I can’t do it. Not that I’m above it – I’m just old school,” stated Schwartz.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Erika Jayne Is Faking Drunk Antics & ‘Avoiding’ Her Storyline