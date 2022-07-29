Vanderpump Rules Star Reveals What Could Have Saved His Marriage

Tom Schwartz opened up about his impending divorce from Katie Maloney and admitted he “checked out” of his marriage.

In March 2022, the “Vanderpump Rules” star and his wife, Katie Maloney, announced the end of their 12-year relationship. The couple legally married in Las Vegas in 2019, according to Page Six.

In his divorce statement, Schwartz hinted that the divorce was Maloney’s idea and said he “fully” respected her decision not to stay with him while unhappy. But in a new interview, the Tom Tom partner gave new details on the strain that was on his marriage over the past year as he focused on opening his new bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, with pal Tom Sandoval.

Tom Schwartz Admitted He Put His Marriage on the Back Burner

During a July 2022 appearance on the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast, Schwartz confirmed that it was Maloney who initiated the split after warning him they needed to have a “serious talk.” The bar owner admitted he was so consumed in his “own little bubble” he didn’t realize what the talk would be about.

Schwartz said Maloney “broke it down” eloquently as she told him her issues with their marriage. ‘”It hurt but I respected it,” he told Shay.

The “Vanderpump Rules” veteran also revealed the one thing that could have changed the outcome of his marriage.

“I run through these stupid hypotheticals like ‘If it wasn’t for the bar would we still be together?’” he revealed. “Yeah, we probably would. 100 percent I think we would. But like I told Lisa [Vanderpump], I know better than to blame the bar.”

“I think I just kind of fell apart,” he added. “I think I had it too good for a while. The universe was like ‘Schwartz, you got it too easy, man. You’re ridin’ high.’ I’m playing poker, I got cash in the bank, traveling, I’m madly in love, talking about kids. I had it too easy.”

Schwartz admitted that he put his marriage on the back burner to focus on the bar. “I think I checked out,” he admitted. “But it was by necessity.”

He also revealed that he was flying back and forth to Florida to see his dad who was ill at the time. And while he predicted a “renaissance” for Maloney, he said, “Never say never” about them getting back together way in the future. “Maybe in 10 years, me and Katie could get back together,” he teased.

The Drama About the Bar Played out on Vanderpump Rules

Last season on “Vanderpump Rules,” fans saw Schwartz and Sandoval focus on their new bar business, with Sandoval shutting Maloney out when she asked to be involved.

On the season 9 premiere, Maloney slammed Sandoval’s proposed name for the bar as “uninspired” when he said he wanted to call it “Schwartz and Sandy’s,” and Sandoval said Katie’s criticism of his idea was “out of line,” according to Bravo.com.

Schwartz told Us Weekly that the fighting between his wife and his best friend business partner got “ugly” and “caused a lot of tension” in his relationships.

“It’s complicated,” he said of Maloney and Sandoval’s relationship, adding that he and his wife were still “in a good spot.”

