‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Opens Up About Horrible Fights in Relationship

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney set the record straight on their marriage.

The Vanderpump Rules couple opened up on Katie’s You’re Gonna Love Me podcast to reveal that there are great “misconceptions” about their relationship. During the 35-minute episode, Katie noted that many people think “Tom’s deeply unhappy” and that she’s “a miserable shrew of a wife” based on what they see of their relationship on TV, but that those moments are not a daily thing.

“Yeah I think people’s misconception watching the show is that we just hate each other and we fight every single day,” Katie said, adding, “I mean, we don’t hide our fights. We have, you’ve seen on the show like pretty intense, horrific fights that, you know, suck. But, we’ve always been willing and able to like, live our relationship out loud. So you, you do see the worst of the worst, but that’s not like the constant daily for us.”

Still, Schwartz admitted that he was not always sure about his relationship with Katie.

“There were points in our relationship, which always kills me to say, which I didn’t think we were going to make it,” he said.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Have Seen Some Brutal Moments in Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s Relationship

Vanderpump Rules viewers have seen some shocking moments between Katie, 34, and Tom, 38. There have been drunken fights, cheating allegations, and Tom even threatened not to marry Katie early on.

One of the couple’s worst on-camera arguments came when Katie took offense to a police car prank when some of the guys in their group hired fake police officers to crash a birthday party and arrest Tom Sandoval for “vandalism.” While everyone else thought the prank was funny, Katie was furious over the joke that ended with their friend handcuffed and put in a police car.

Schwartz flipped out in front of their guests and told Katie to “shut up,” and stop “ruining a great moment,” per E! News.

“Nobody gives a s–t about your opinion,” Schwartz said in a scene that aired on the Bravo reality show.”I’ve never been more turned off in my life.”

Schwartz then announced to the group, “That’s why I don’t have sex with her,” and went on to call his wife “a moron,” ”idiot” and “so gross.”

In the new podcast chat, Katie addressed such moments and said she and her husband have been able to rebuild their trust with one another after saying “ruthless” things to each other.

“I don’t want to normalize the fights that we have and like, make it seem like, Oh, it’s not a big deal, because it is a big deal,” Katie said. “Words matter. They can hurt, they can cut deep, but we do have this like kind of scary, toxic fighting style where we just want to say like more horrific things than the next.”

Tom Schwartz Said He Is More In Love With Katie Now Than Ever

Despite their drama, the couple has repeatedly found their way back to one another. Schwartz even said his relationship with Katie is now the best it has ever been.

“There were points in the relationship where I was reluctant and unsure about our future as we’ve talked about many times,” Schwartz admitted on the podcast. “But, you know, right now, I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I’m more in love than I’ve ever been, and I feel like we’ve just finally hit our stride after eight or nine, 10 tumultuous years. It was not pretty, it was not fairytale beginnings. I feel like we get stronger every day.”

Things are going so well, that Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have been talking about starting a family together. Schwartz recently revealed that all lingering doubts are gone and that he is ready for a baby with Katie.

