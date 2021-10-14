Tom Schwartz Reveals When He Wants to Have a Baby With Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz says he can’t wait to be a ”Vanderpump Rules” dad.

Days after he was criticized online for an insensitive Instagram post that poked fun at the fact that his wife, Katie Maloney, doesn’t have a baby yet – the TomTom partner revealed that he is finally ready for fatherhood.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, the 33-year-old Bravo star turned bar owner said he is pumped for his next chapter as a family man.

“Listen, I can’t wait to have kids,” Schwartz told the outlet. He added that it has been “awesome” seeing his close friends become parents over the past year.

“I feel like they’ve all hit their strides and I can’t wait to have kids,” he said.

Schwartz Has a Few Things on His Bucket List Before Babymaking

Schwartz and Maloney are one of the only couples in their friend group who haven’t taken the parenthood plunge yet. In January 2021, “Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark welcomed a baby girl, Hartford, while Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright welcomed a son, Cruz, in April. In addition, the 9th season of the Bravo reality show has featured Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’s newborn, Summer Moon, and Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s baby girl, Ocean, who was born in March 2021.

While Schwartz can’t wait to be a father, he clarified that he wants to do some traveling first after being locked down in California for so long due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to go see the world a little bit before we have kids,” he told Hollywood Life. “I’ve never even been to Europe! I’ve been to some cool places — Japan, Iceland, but I want to go see the world a little bit before we have kids because we’re going to be on a new form of lockdown when we have those.”

Schwartz’s wife issued a similar sentiment in a previous interview with Bravo Insider.

“Now that the world’s about to open up, I’m like, I don’t know if I want to, like, run and get pregnant right away,” Maloney said earlier in 2021. “I think I might want to travel and experience a little bit of post-COVID life.”

Schwartz Previously Revealed He & Maloney Tried for 2 Months to Get Pregnant

On the season 9 premiere of “Vanderpump Rules,” Schwartz revealed that he and his wife did try to have a baby while some of their co-stars were pregnant.

“During quarantine, Katie and I decided to really put a concerted effort into trying to make a baby,” he said in a confessional interview, as shared by BravoTV.com. “There was a two-month window in which we were really working on it.”

But in May 2021, when the couple’s co-stars were already new parents, Schwartz told People his baby timeline with Maloney was a little fuzzier.

“Without going into too much detail, me and Katie, we do want to have kids,” Schwartz said. “As far as the timeline, I’m still noncommittal, but I’m on the record — it’s official, we do want to have kids, and I love kids.”

While he noted that his co-stars’ kids were “cute” and “adorable,” Schwartz added, “I don’t have baby fever, but yeah, love some babies.”

